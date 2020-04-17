In a time where the world’s best players are staying off the pitch, FIFA and EA Sports have one message to footy fans needing a fix – stay home and play together. Twenty players from some of European football’s biggest clubs will hit the virtual pitch as they continue to compete in the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 STAY AND PLAY CUP. TSN is Canada’s home for the tournament, continuing today (Friday, April 17) at 12 noon ET on TSN3.

A number of Europe’s top squads including Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Real Madrid have elected one member of their team to compete on their behalf. Notable competitors include Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tottenham’s Serge Aurier, Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, and more.

The tournament continues through Saturday, April 17 and concludes Sunday, April 18, airing both days at 12 noon ET on TSN3.

The tournament aims to help fans stay connected, entertained, and safe as the world is encouraged to stay home. As part of the tournament, EA Sports will be donating $1 million to Global Giving, a non-profit fund for COVID-19 relief.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.