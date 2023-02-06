The Best Women’s Curlers in Canada Headline the 2023 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS on TSN

TORONTO (February 6, 2023) – They’re ready to rock the house! Canada’s top women’s curlers compete on TSN, as the 2023 SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS gets underway Friday, Feb. 17 beginning at 9 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. Eighteen teams leave it all on the ice as they compete for a berth in the WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP from March 18-26. TSN’s complete curling broadcast schedule is available here.

Play-by-play commentators Vic Rauter and Bryan Mudryk are on-site in Kamloops, B.C., delivering the call alongside analysts Cathy Gauthier, a three-time SCOTTIES champion; and Russ Howard, a two-time BRIER and World Championship winner and 2006 Olympic gold medallist. Joining the TSN team for the tournament is analyst Joanne Courtney, a former SCOTTIES winner, Women’s World Champion, and 2018 Olympian.

