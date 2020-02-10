Why the Celtics are the bigger threat than the Heat

The Boston Celtics (37-15, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (33-20, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Houston:



Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) - PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 10, 2020

BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory against Houston.

The Rockets have gone 18-8 in home games. Houston is second in the league averaging 118.2 points and is shooting 45.2 per cent.

The Celtics are 15-10 on the road. Boston is 25-5 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.6 rebounds per game.

The Rockets and Celtics face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden leads the Rockets averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 35.2 points per game while shooting 35.6 per cent from beyond the arc. Robert Covington is averaging three made 3-pointers and 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Enes Kanter leads the Celtics with 8.4 rebounds and averages 9.4 points. Jayson Tatum has averaged 2.8 made 3-pointers and scored 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 38 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 49.2 per cent shooting.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 114.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 42.6 per cent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (leg).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.