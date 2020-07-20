The Champs are Back! The Toronto Raptors Soar on TSN Beginning August 1 as the NBA Season Resumes

TORONTO (July 20, 2020) – The defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors are set to make their return to the court at the ESPN Wide World of Sport Complex at Disney World Resort in Orlando for the highly anticipated culmination of the 2019-20 NBA season. TSN is Canada’s home for comprehensive live coverage of the team’s seeding games, beginning Saturday, Aug. 1 as the Raptors take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto.

The network’s TANGERINE RAPTORS BASKETBALL ON TSN broadcast schedule features live coverage of the following games (complete broadcast schedule is also available at TSN.ca):

Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto

at on Raptors vs. Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto

at on Raptors vs. Boston Celtics on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET on TSN

at on Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET on TSN and TSN Radio 1050 Toronto

at on and Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN and TSN Radio 1050 Toronto

at on and Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets on Friday, Aug. 14 at TBD on TSN