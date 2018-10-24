Tom Connors’ iconic anthem, The Hockey Song, will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Saturday in partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The song was released in 1973 and is this year celebrating its 45th anniversary being played throughout arenas in Canada and the United States, including at every Leafs home game.

This year, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame is partnering with events that share a connection with the songs we’re inducting,” Executive Director of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Vanessa Thomas said in a press release. “There’s not a more fitting stage to celebrate Stompin’ Tom’s The Hockey Song than at an NHL game. We are very excited to see the crowd’s passion for the song and to honour this classic into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

“The Connors family would like to express how appreciative we are to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for inducting The Hockey Song to join so many other great Canadian songs that have helped shape our identity,” Conners’ son, Tom Conners Jr. said in the press release. “Tom wrote this song in 1971 and it's wonderful to see how fans to this day, continue to call it their "Hockey Anthem" at all levels and ages of hockey players around the world. We hope his song will inspire others to pen memorable, identifiably-Canadian songs in the future for all to enjoy.”



Connors Jr. and family will be presented with a plaque recognizing The Hockey Song’s induction to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame at Scotiabank Arena.