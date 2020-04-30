The mayor of Liverpool is throwing cold water on the idea of restarting the Premier League season.

Joe Anderson calls the league's proposed "Project Restart" that would see the remainder of the schedule played out behind closed doors "a non-starter."

Anderson believes that even if matches were played at neutral venues, fans would congregate outside Anfield to celebrate Liverpool's impending title win. Twenty-five points clear atop the table when the league was paused in March, the Reds would need only four points from their remaining eight matches to claim their first ever Premier League title and first league crown since 1990.

"I think it would be really difficult for the police to keep people apart and maintain social distancing if they were going to celebrate outside Anfield, it would be farcical," Anderson said. "It's difficult for us to try to stop people gathering in parks when the weather has been good, especially young people. And I fear people would just ignore it. The police are right to be concerned about that as we are here in the city, and pubic health officials are also concerned about that, so we'd ask the Premier League and government to take into account all of these concerns that we have."

Anderson says the practical approach would be to simply end the season now - and award Liverpool the title.

"I think the best thing to do is to actually end the season," Anderson said. "It isn't just about Liverpool - they've clearly won the league - they deserve it, they should be crowned league champions.The bottom line is, though, this is about health and safety and people's lives and I think football should have to come second in regards to making a choice here."

Later on Wednesday, the Reds released a statement critical of Anderson's remarks, calling them "disappointing."

"As well as a lack of evidence to support such claims, we would also point to recent discussions with Mayor Anderson relating to the possibility of any behind-closed-doors football, which concluded that it is important that key stakeholders across the city continue to engage and work collaboratively," the statement read. "In recent weeks, we have engaged with supporters’ groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures and, in the event of a resumption of football being announced, we would continue to work with them and other key stakeholders in keeping with our collective desire to achieve this crucial objective."