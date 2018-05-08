Canadian James Paxton pitches nine no-hit innings for the Seattle Mariners in their opening 5-0 win against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday night. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 36, MAY 8: MARINERS AT JAYS

RESULT: 5-0 loss

RECORD: 19-17

STREAK: L1

1—Big Maple dissects Jays for no-hitter

With 20,513 in attendance, Ladner, B.C.’s James Paxton became the second Canadian to throw a no-hitter Tuesday night. Not only was the 29-year-old lefty dominant, but he was efficient, too, needing only 99 pitches to carve up the Jays. It’s the fifth time in franchise history the Jays have been no hit, and first since Justin Verlander did it in Toronto on May 7, 2011. Paxton got a whopping 15 swinging strikes, and carried 98-mph into the final inning, topping out at 99.5 mph. He walked three and struck out seven. The last Canadian to twirl a no-no? Dick Fowler for the Philadelphia A’s on Sept. 9, 1945.

2—Stroman goes backwards

Coming off his best outing of an otherwise dismal start to his season, Marcus Stroman went backwards Tuesday night, allowing five earned runs over five innings. After the game, Stroman, who now owns a 7.71 ERA heading into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, was frustrated, saying he feels off mechanically. Stroman has now given up four or more earned runs in six of seven starts this season.

3—Osuna placed on administrative leave by MLB

There was no shortage of headline-grabbing news on this day. Long before Paxton spun his no-no, it was revealed Jays closer Roberto Osuna had been arrested and charged with assault in the early morning hours. Major League Baseball quickly placed the 23-year-old on paid administrative leave while an investigation takes place in accordance with the MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy. At this point, the Jays have no idea when Osuna will be back on a mound with a potential suspension looming, and he isn’t expected to be around the team this week. He’s scheduled to appear in court June 18. “As it relates to the allegations, to say that we don’t condone things of this nature is saying it very lightly,” Jays GM Ross Atkins said prior to the game. “As an organization, it’s difficult to come up with words as to how seriously we are taking it.” The Jays quickly cancelled Osuna’s T-shirt giveaway day Thursday and replaced it with Yangervis Solarte garb.

4—Hernandez starting to slump

On the final day of April, Teoscar Hernandez’s OPS was a stout 1.054. Eight days into the month of May, that figure has already dropped significantly, all the way down to .828 after an 0-for-4 night against Paxton out of the leadoff spot. Hernandez has shown without a doubt that he’s major-league ready and he could be a big part of the future, but we’re also seeing a tendency to be streaky and there’s definitely more refinement needed moving forward. He's now just 6-for-40 (.150) over his past nine games.

5—More roster moves

Thanks to an overworked bullpen, outfielders dropping like flies, and an eight-games-in-seven-days road trip that resulted in a split, the Jays have been shuffling the roster quite a bit lately. That didn’t stop Tuesday, as right-hander Jake Petricka took Osuna’s roster spot, while shortstop Aledmys Diaz was placed on the 10-day DL with a sprained left ankle he suffered Sunday in Tampa. Richard Urena was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to provide middle infield depth, but manager John Gibbons says Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will get the majority of the playing time at shortstop. One bit of good news was Curtis Granderson (hamstring) deeming himself good to go after running the bases prior to Tuesday’s game.

UP NEXT: LHP Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 3.57) vs. LHP Jaime Garcia (2-2, 6.00)​