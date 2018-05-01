The Blue Jays closed out April with a win in Minnesota to put the club a full seven games ahead of where they were one year ago.​ TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 28, APRIL 30: JAYS AT TWINS

RESULT: 7-5 win

RECORD: 16-12

STREAK: W2

1 — Add a 1-2 March to a 15-10 April and you have a pleasantly surprising 16-12 start for John Gibbons’ club heading into the month of May. Last year through 28 games, the Jays were 9-19. Despite stumbling recently, they have given themselves a chance to be relevant this season.

2 — Russell Martin came into the game with just four extra-base hits, but he was given the green light on a 3-0 count in the fifth inning and pounced all over a change-up from Twins starter Lance Lynn for his third home run. The 35-year-old hasn’t hit much this season, but he’s been taking some walks and providing solid defence as he leads all catchers with five Defensive Runs Saved (DRS).

3 — Justin Smoak’s fourth home run of the season, a two-run blast off Lynn in the fourth inning, gives him the exact same number he had exiting April one year ago. The Jays will be in good shape if he continues to mirror his breakout season because Smoak caught fire to post a .944 OPS with eight home runs in May, a 1.083 OPS with 10 home runs in June, and a 1.020 OPS with another eight home runs in July.

4 — It was far from Aaron Sanchez’s best night, but the offence staked him to a 5-0 lead and the lanky right-hander gave his team a chance to win, exiting the game with a 6-4 lead after six innings and 93 pitches. The righty scattered six hits and walked three, but only struck out two and got just four swinging strikes against a contact-oriented Twins lineup that was without Miguel Sano (hamstring) and his five homers. Sanchez will take a 4.06 ERA to the mound with him Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

5 — Randal Grichuk and his .106 batting average were placed on the 10-day DL with a knee sprain he suffered while making a stumbling catch Sunday. Grichuk reportedly felt the soreness Sunday night and the club decided to send him for an MRI. With Grichuk expected to be out three weeks, Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Pillar will continue to be everyday players, and Steve Pearce, Curtis Granderson and Kendrys Morales will mix and match DH and left field at-bats. Gift Ngoepe was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, but, unless the Jays decide they don’t need an eighth bullpen arm, the reserve infielder’s stay could be short with Josh Donaldson scheduled to play third base for High-A Dunedin on Tuesday. Donaldson could return this weekend if all goes according to plan.

UP NEXT: RHP Marco Estrada (2-2, 6.00) vs. RHP Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.33) on Tuesday, 8:10pm et.