The Mitchell Report: Bullpen causes trouble for Jays once again

GAME 52, MAY 26: JAYS AT PHILLIES

RESULT: 2-1 loss

RECORD: 24-28

STREAK: L1

1—Biagini adds to bullpen woes

Shifted to the bullpen to start the road trip after making four big-league starts, Joe Biagini got a rude welcome when he entered the game to start the eighth inning.

With the game tied 1-1, pinch-hitter Nick Williams quickly broke the deadlock with a no-doubt home run off Biagini, spoiling his return to high-leverage situations.

Biagini would go on to retire the next two hitters before manager John Gibbons turned to Aaron Loup.

Coming into the game, the Jays’ bullpen held a 6.65 ERA and had given up seven homers over the past 14 days, and Biagini didn’t exactly help turn that around Saturday.

2—Garcia strong in return from disabled list

The unfortunate part of Biagini’s late hiccup — and the offence failing to provide any support — was that it spoiled Jaime Garcia’s terrific outing in his return from the DL, marking the first time in over the month that Jays starters have put together back-to-back quality starts.

Garcia, who missed just one turn due to left shoulder inflammation, went seven innings for the first time this season, scattering five hits, not walking a soul, and striking out five.

Like Biagini, Garcia’s only blemish was the solo home run he allowed to Maikel Franco in the fifth inning.

Garcia was ultra-efficient, needing just 73 pitches to get through seven, and he might’ve lasted longer had the pitcher’s spot not come up in the order in the eighth inning.

The strong start lowered Garcia’s ERA from 6.28 to 5.52.

He’ll take the ball again Friday in Detroit against a Tigers offence struggling to score runs over the past month.

3—Martin becomes seventh starting shortstop

Playing in his 1,555th career game Saturday, 35-year-old Russell Martin made his first start at shortstop.

Not only did Martin become the oldest player to make his first start at short since Jeff Cirillo did it at the age of 36 back in 2006, he also became the seventh different starting shortstop the Jays have used this season.

Aledmys Diaz, Gift Ngoepe, Richard Urena, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gio Urshela, Yangervis Solarte, and now Martin have all started games at the six spot.

Collectively, Jays shortstops have been really bad, hitting just .212/.268/.406 with a wRC+ of 80, good for 21st in baseball.

Diaz, who’s working his way back from a left ankle sprain, has been far the most competent option thanks to his power, slashing .216/.273/.431 with six home runs.

4—Another burgeoning ace dominates Jays

A little less than three weeks after 29-year-old James Paxton no-hit them, this time it was 24-year-old Aaron Nola carrying a no-no into the seventh inning.

Martin spoiled the party with a two-out single as Nola was running on fumes on his 113th pitch of the evening.

Prior to tiring, Nola had his four-pitch mix working as well as it has all season and the Jays had no answer, swinging and missing 15 times against the right-hander.

The Jays struck out 12 times in the game, overall.

5—Pillar gets first rest of season

In the 52nd game of the season, Kevin Pillar was out of the starting lineup for the first time, giving way to veteran Curtis Granderson in centre field.

It wasn’t quite a full day off, however, as Pillar was called on to pinch hit for Garcia in the eighth inning, legging out an infield single to push his average to .283.

While Pillar has enjoyed a solid start to his season, since peaking on May 3 with a .325 average, he’s slashed just .205/.231/.288 with no home runs.

UP NEXT: LHP J.A. Happ (6-3, 3.97) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (4-2, 3.23) on Sunday, 1:35 p.m.



VLAD JR. WATCH: It was another double-header day for the Fisher Cats, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was quiet in the opener, driving in his 49th run of the season on a single and finishing 1-for-3 to leave his average at .433.​