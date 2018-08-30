GAMES 131-133, AUG. 27-29: JAYS AT ORIOLES

RESULT: Baltimore sweeps series 3-0

RECORD: 60-73

STREAK: L4



1—Another plot twist in Donaldson saga

After playing five innings in the field and getting three plate appearances Tuesday night with High-A Dunedin, the road to trading Josh Donaldson this week hit another speed bump when he was held out of the lineup Wednesday due to leg soreness.

Thanks to rain, the game ended up being washed out, but the cat was out of the bag and it had everyone, including Jays brass, wondering how it would affect Donaldson’s waiver status.

Donaldson, who was placed on revocable waivers Wednesday following his appearance in the rehab game, has to prove he’s healthy in order to continue through the 48-hour waiver process, but no one seemed sure how the new development would affect that.

Dunedin is scheduled to play a double-header Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.

Since the Jays are right up against it to get through the process ahead of Friday’s 11:59 p.m. ET deadline to complete trades for players that would be eligible for the post-season, any hiccup would likely mean that Donaldson stays a Blue Jay into September.

There’s a grey area where a team interested in acquiring the 32-year-old third baseman may be able to sign off on it all, but Major League Baseball is expected to have final say.

At this point, the Jays seem intent on simply giving away the 2015 AL MVP, which is a curious asset management strategy.

2—More Blue Jays clear waivers ahead of deadline

Kendrys Morales and Marco Estrada are reportedly the latest Jays to clear revocable waivers.

While neither is likely to garner much interest — Estrada, who’s expected to start Saturday, has been pitching poorly due to a back injury and Morales is owned $12 million for 2019 — it does give GM Ross Atkins a couple more names to shop.

Outfielder Curtis Granderson, a pending free agent, and first baseman Justin Smoak, who has a club option for $8 million next season, already cleared earlier this month.

Behind Donaldson, who may or may not be eligible to be dealt Friday, Granderson could be the most likely to go, but interest in the 37-year-old over the past month has been lukewarm.

3—Starting pitching falters, Jays swept by Orioles

It’s no secret the rotation has been an extreme disappointment this season, as it’s pitched to a 5.18 ERA, fourth-worst in the American League.

To start this road trip, three arms the Jays expect to compete for what will be, as of today, at least three open rotation spots next season did not fare well against Orioles bats on the road.

Sam Gaviglio was the best of the bunch, as he was able to hold the O’s to four runs over 5.2 innings in the series opener on Monday, but young lefties Thomas Pannone and Ryan Borucki were blown up for a total of 12 earned runs in the final two games of the sweep.

While Gaviglio and Pannone are looking like 2019 depth options, Borucki was well on his way to locking down a rotation spot before an August swoon has made that seem less certain.

Since going eight innings without allowing an earned run in Seattle on Aug. 3, Borucki has been hit hard over his last five starts, giving up 34 hits in 20.2 innings to help compile an ugly 9.15 ERA.

During that time, Borucki has walked 10 and struck out just 10, and opponents are hitting .374 off him.

4—Sanchez looks to rebound in second start off DL

Speaking of starting pitching and how the rotation might look to begin next season, Aaron Sanchez is expected to be a big part of that.

Beginning with Friday’s start in Miami, the goal for Sanchez down the stretch is simple: Pitch.

Sanchez lasted just four innings in his return from a two-month stint on the disabled list due to a luggage-induced finger contusion, and he’s embarking on an important month that should feature six or seven starts and a chance to gain some needed positive momentum heading into the off-season.

In 16 starts this season, the 26-year-old holds a 4.95 ERA and has walked 47 batters in 83.2 innings.

5—Top 10 pick far from a certainty for Jays

The Blue Jays have been bad this season, but not bad enough to garner a top 10 pick.

Yet, anyway.

If the season ended today, the Jays, with a .451 winning percentage, would be the 10th-worst team in the majors.

Since the Atlanta Braves weren’t able to sign high school right-hander Carter Stewart at eighth overall this year, they’ll get the No. 9 pick in next June’s draft, which would push the Jays to 11th overall, one slot earlier than they selected this year.

Of course, with 29 games to go, a lot can change, but the Jays will have to be really bad down the stretch to climb into the top of the draft.

The Orioles (.299), Kansas City Royals (.316), San Diego Padres (.385), Miami Marlins (.396), Detroit Tigers (.398) and Chicago White Sox (.398) currently make up the top six picks.

UP NEXT: Miami Marlins at Marlins Park

FRIDAY: RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-5, 4.95) vs. RHP Dan Straily (5-6, 4.35)

SATURDAY: RHP Marco Estrada (7-10, 5.13) vs. LHP Wei-Yin Chen (5-9, 4.91)

SUNDAY: RHP Sam Gaviglio (3-7, 5.02) vs. RHP Pablo Lopez (2-4, 4.14)

VLAD WATCH: The dream of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting .400 for the season likely died Wednesday night when he went 0-for-4 against the Rochester Red Wings, dropping his overall season average to .382 in 91 games. Out of the post-season picture, Vladdy Jr. and the Buffalo Bisons will finish out the season this weekend with a three-game set on the road in Syracuse.​