The Toronto Blue Jays rallied with four runs in the eighth inning to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 at Rogers Centre Wednesday night. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 37, MAY 9: MARINERS AT JAYS

RESULT: 5-2 win

RECORD: 20-17

STREAK: W1

1—Another so-so start for Garcia

It will look acceptable in the box score — two runs allowed and only one of them was earned over five innings — but it was once again a battle for fifth starter Jaime Garcia, who hasn’t been able to go six full innings since his first start of the season way back on April 2. On this night, Garcia allowed a double, a walk and hit a batter in the first inning, prompting a visit from an unhappy manager just two outs into the game. The talking to from John Gibbons seemed to work, as Garcia escaped the first, but he was inefficient all night long and it took 92 pitches to complete five, pitching around all sorts of trouble. Garcia will take a 5.40 ERA to the mound next Tuesday against the New York Mets in Queens.

2—Hernandez busts out of mini slump

One night after talking about how outfielder Teoscar Hernandez was slumping in this space — he was just 5-for-35 over his last eight games heading into Wednesday — the 25-year-old went out and reversed that trend, singling, hitting his sixth home run of the season, and slashing a ground-rule double into right field that got a fan kicked out for interference in his first three at-bats. After coming within a double of the cycle back on April 18, this time he missed the toughest one on the board, the triple.

3—Clippard steps in as closer

With Roberto Osuna sent away on paid leave by MLB while they investigate his assault charge, veteran righty Tyler Clippard was Gibbons’ choice to lock down the ninth inning Wednesday. After Garcia went just five innings, there was really no other choice as Seunghwan Oh, John Axford, and Ryan Tepera all threw scoreless frames in front of Clippard. The 33-year-old worked around a leadoff single by Ben Gamel, striking out a pair to secure his first save as a Blue Jay and lower his ERA to a sparkling 1.40.

4—Offence shows up at right time

A four-run eighth inning on the strength of four doubles, including three in a row to start the frame, allowed the Jays to come from behind for the win, but the offence isn’t trending in the right direction lately. After averaging 5.3 runs per game through the end of April, the Jays are now averaging an even 4.0 per game through nine games in the month of May. When the Jays pile on five runs or more, they’re 16-0.

5—Jays add infielder from Cleveland

Prior to the game, the Jays announced they had acquired infielder Gio Urshela from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for either cash or a player to be named later. Squeezed out in Cleveland due to the Indians’ infield depth, Urshela is a third baseman by trade, but the 26-year-old has seen time at every infield spot since debuting in the majors in 2015. Last season, the right-handed hitter slashed .224/.262/.288 in 165 plate appearances in Cleveland, and added a .266/.321/.374 slash line in 76 Triple-A games. Urshela is out of options, which forced the Indians’ hand, and he’ll likely arrive on the Jays’ roster this week because of it. Gibbons believes he can serve as depth at third, short and second.

UP NEXT: RHP Mike Leake (3-3, 6.28) vs. LHP J.A. Happ (4-2, 3.67) on Thursday, 7:07 p.m.​