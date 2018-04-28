Bartolo Colon dealt over seven innings of work to hand the Toronto Blue Jays a 7-4 loss, their fourth in a row. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 26, APRIL 28: RANGERS AT JAYS

RESULT: 7-4 loss

RECORD: 14-12

STREAK: L4

1—After coming out of the gates hot at 12-5, the Blue Jays are now just 2-7 since sweeping the Kansas City Royals. Their fourth straight loss Saturday was littered with defensive miscues, an inability to get a key hit with runners in scoring position (0-for-7), and more bad starting pitching, which has surprisingly been a trend during the first month. The Jays don’t have the benefit of another off day until next Monday, May 7, and they’re faced with a double-header in Cleveland on Thursday that is sandwiched between three-game trips to Minnesota and Tampa in the week ahead.

2—Entering the day, manager John Gibbons said he was really hoping for a good outing from starter Jaime Garcia in order to give his overworked bullpen a break. That didn’t happen. Garcia didn’t get much help from his defence, but there was also a lot of hard contact and he threw just 58 of 103 pitches for strikes. After giving up home runs to Jurickson Profar and Robinson Chirinos, the Jays’ lefty has now allowed seven home runs in 26.2 innings. Garcia allowed five earned runs over five innings to see his ERA jump from 4.57 to 5.40. He’s scheduled to take the ball again next Thursday in the twin bill in Cleveland.

3—There’s not much more we can say about the amazing career Bartolo Colon has put together at the age of 44, but on Saturday he was able to pass Vida Blue for 88th all-time in total innings pitched at 3,344.2. Colon, who’s 20 years older than the youngest player in the Jays lineup, 1993-born Lourdes Gurriel Jr., held Jays’ bats to three runs on six hits over seven strong innings. Amazingly, his ERA stands at 2.87 on the season and he’s issued just three walks in 31.1 innings.

4—Colon won the first two battles with Gurriel, but the rookie scored a decisive win in his third at-bat, sending a 417-foot rocket into the left-centre field stands in the seventh inning for his first career home run. Teammates gave him the silent treatment when he got back to the dugout. Gurriel is now slashing .227/.227/.364 over his first 21 plate appearances.

5—One night after equaling their triple total of five from a season ago just one month in, the Jays surpassed that number Saturday when Teoscar Hernandez drove a Colon pitch off the base of the wall in right-centre field in the sixth inning. It was a bit of a confusing sequence thanks to the home-run horn going off, even though the ball clearly struck the video board and kicked away from the Texas outfielders. Since being recalled April 13, Hernandez has now collected at least one hit in 10 of 13 games.

UP NEXT: LHP Martin Perez (2-2, 9.82) vs. LHP J.A. Happ (3-1, 3.72)​