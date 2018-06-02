Seunghwan Oh gave up three runs in the eighth inning as the Detroit Tigers broke the tie and went on to win 7-4 at Comerica Park. The loss marks the fifth in a row by the Blue Jays. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 58, JUNE 2: JAYS AT TIGERS

RESULT: 7-4 loss

RECORD: 25-33

STREAK: L5

1—Tigers break things open against Oh

Just about every Jays reliever has taken a turn coughing up a lead lately, and while it wasn’t a lead, Seunghwan Oh was passed that baton in the eighth inning Saturday.

Trying to keep the game tied 4-4, Oh gave up a hard one-out single to Miguel Cabrera, followed by a ground-rule double to relic Victor Martinez to set up second and third.

Buoyed by their newfound rally goose, John Hicks proceeded to cash them both with an RBI single as the Tigers had broke things open.

Oh ended up allowing three runs on four hits, collecting just two outs and watching his ERA skyrocket from 2.13 to 3.12.

It seems like each and every day the Jays find a new way to lose a ballgame, and the five-game losing streak they’re now on is a season high.

2—Happ scuffles as rotation woes continue

Without his best stuff, it was a grind for J.A. Happ, as the lefty’s pitch count was up early and his day was over after five innings and 106 pitches.

Happ was touched up right away, with Jeimer Candelario swatting a leadoff home run, and he ended up allowing four earned runs, tied for the second-most he’s given up in a start this season.

With Happ’s ERA jumping from 3.84 to 4.08, the only Jays starter now under 4.00 is Sam Gaviglio, who owns a 3.63 mark in just three starts.

Aaron Sanchez (4.77), Marco Estrada (5.68), Jaime Garcia (6.08), Marcus Stroman (7.71) and Joe Biagini (7.71 in four starts) all sit well above the American League average of 4.37 for a starter.

3—Hernandez leaves game after fouling ball off foot

Whether it was last September, spring games in March, or over the first two months of this season, Teoscar Hernandez has been a rare bright spot, providing an exciting blend of power and speed on a team sorely lacking athleticism.

Neither of those attributes helped Hernandez avoid fouling a ball off his left foot in a third inning at-bat Saturday, which forced him to leave the game prior to coming out on defence in the bottom half of the frame.

Hernandez was hobbling significantly, but X-rays came back negative and he’s considered day-to-day for now.

4—Lefties baffling Jays’ bats

Even though Matt Boyd, one of the pieces sent to the Tigers in the David Price trade in 2015, didn’t factor into the decision, the Jays fell to 8-16 in games against left-handed starters this season.

Not only that, but it was the ninth loss in a row when facing a southpaw starter, surpassing an eight-game streak back in 1993 to set a new franchise record.

Coming into the game, the Jays were batting just .224 against left-handers this season.

5—Stroman throws first bullpen

Stroman took a small step towards a return Saturday, throwing his first bullpen session since being placed on the 10-day DL with shoulder fatigue on May 11.

While it’s finally a step in the right direction, the 27-year-old right-hander is still quite a ways from a return, as he’ll definitely need a couple of rehab starts once he’s deemed ready.

There’s no timeline as to when that might happen, but the Jays have taken it slowly with Stroman, who owns a 7.71 ERA through seven starts this season.

In other injury news, outfielder Dalton Pompey suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb while sliding into third base during a game with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

He won’t need surgery, but it’s yet another setback for the oft-injured Pompey, one that’s expected to keep him out into July.

UP NEXT: RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-5, 4.77) vs. RHP Michael Fulmer (2-4, 4.60) on Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

VLAD JR. WATCH: In the first game of a twi-night double-header, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the first inning, his 54th run driven in of the season. That left his average at .412 heading into the nightcap.​