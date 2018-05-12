Catcher Luke Maile smacks two home runs to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-3 12th-inning victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on a night Red Sox ace Chris Sale tied his career high with 15 strikeouts. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 39, MAY 11: RED SOX AT JAYS

RESULT: 5-3 win (12 innings)

RECORD: 21-18

STREAK: W1

1—Sanchez’s outing short but solid

When you’re struggling as badly as the Jays rotation is, Aaron Sanchez’s effort qualifies as a strong outing, even if scattering five hits, a couple walks and three runs (only two earned) over five innings isn’t exactly going to wow anyone. Sanchez’s problem was his pitch count, which got up to 96, forcing manager John Gibbons to once again go to his bullpen much earlier than he had hoped. Sanchez’s stuff, however, was good, as he got 14 swinging strikes, but his biggest mistake was a two-seam fastball he left up to Xander Bogaerts in the fourth inning, and the baseball ended up in the batter’s eye 426 feet away in straightaway centre for a solo home run.

2—Maile delivers against dominant Sale

After allowing runs in each of the first two innings, Red Sox ace Chris Sale settled back into his usual dominant form Friday, but that didn’t seem to faze Jays catcher Luke Maile, who provided an RBI single, a game-tying solo home run in the seventh inning off Sale — his first of the season — and then crushed the walk-off homer in the 12th. Other than Maile, Sale had Jays bats swinging and missing all night long, as the lefty tied his career high with 15 strikeouts, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora let him go a full nine innings in search of a win. Sale threw 116 pitches and, amazingly, 85 of them went for strikes.

3—Gaviglio proves worth of long man

Up until now, Gibbons hasn’t had the benefit of a long man in his bullpen, but it didn’t take long for Sam Gaviglio to show just how valuable that can be. Recalled for the first time after being acquired from the Kansas City Royals in March for cash considerations, the right-hander provided three important innings of scoreless relief to earn the win and help set up the bullpen to survive the rest of the weekend against the Sox.

4—Morales busts out of oh-fer

Mired in an 0-for-28 slump coming into the game, one that came on the heels of an 0-for-21, Kendrys Morales sliced a ground-rule double off Sale into the right-field corner in the second inning, setting up Maile’s RBI single. After hitting in the eight-hole Thursday, Morales was bumped back up to the No. 6 spot in the lineup (for some reason) and finally contributed. It was his only hit of the night in five trips to the plate, and he’s now slashing a meagre .146/.230/.270 on the season.

5—Biagini set to slide into Stroman’s rotation spot

With Marcus Stroman sent to the 10-day DL with right shoulder fatigue, Joe Biagini was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and is expected start Sunday against Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz. Biagini’s last start for the Bisons came Tuesday when he allowed a pair of runs over six innings against the Rochester Red Wings, the Minnesota Twins’ top affiliate. In two double-header starts with the big club this season, Biagini has pitched to an 8.10 ERA, allowing 16 hits in 10 innings, including a pair of home runs. Maybe the third time is the charm, and if it isn’t, the Jays may have to consider their options next time through the rotation.

UP NEXT: LHP David Price (2-4, 5.11) vs. RHP Marco Estrada (2-2, 5.21) on Saturday, 4:07 p.m.​