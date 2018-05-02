Kendrys Morales is inserted into the Blue Jays lineup after Steve Pearce is pulled at the last minute and bangs in two solo home runs as Toronto rallies to whip the Twins 7-4 in 10 innings in Minneapolis Tuesday, taking the second game of their three-game series. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 29, MAY 1: JAYS AT TWINS

RESULT: 7-4 win

RECORD: 17-12

STREAK: W3

1—John Gibbons’ “manager’s decision” to pull Steve Pearce from the lineup at the last minute and insert Kendrys Morales looks like a stroke of genius after the 34-year-old DH swatted a pair of solo home runs and reached base in all five plate appearances. Morales bumped his OPS from .499 to .713 in one night.

2—Marco Estrada continues to have trouble keeping the ball in the park, allowing two more home runs for a total of nine this season. Joe Mauer hammered a four-seam fastball 403 feet in the first inning, while Eddie Rosario took a cutter for a ride in the sixth for a two-run homer, ending Estrada’s night with nobody out. Over five innings, Estrada allowed four earned runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out three. He’ll take an ugly 6.19 ERA to the mound Sunday in Tampa.

3—Kevin Pillar is on fire. There’s no other way to describe it. Pillar drilled his 11th and 12th doubles of the season Tuesday, running his hitting streak to six games. His second double of the game and subsequent swipe of third base in the 10th inning helped him cross the plate as the game-winning run on a wild pitch by Twins reliever John Curtiss. It’s been a consistent start for Pillar, who has hits in 23 of 29 games and is now slashing .315/.361/.574. He’s also the only Blue Jay to start all 29 games so far.

4—If you like creative shifts, you’ll love the one the Twins are employing against Justin Smoak, with skipper Paul Molitor deciding to send his third baseman to the outfield and his shortstop to the right side of the diamond. Smoak unsuccessfully tried to drop down a bunt in his first at-bat against the four-man outfield.

5—Josh Donaldson went 2-for-2 with a walk in three trips to the plate in his second rehab appearance Tuesday with High-A Dunedin. More importantly, after DHing on Saturday, Donaldson played seven innings at third base. He seems to be on track to return this weekend against Tampa.

UP NEXT: RHP Marcus Stroman (0-3, 8.88) vs. RHP Fernando Romero (MLB debut) on Wednesday, 1:10 p.m.