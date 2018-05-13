Starter Joe Biagini struggled in 4.1 innings as the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Sunday to take the series. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 41, MAY 13: RED SOX AT JAYS

RESULT: 5-3 loss (Boston wins series 2-1)

RECORD: 21-20

STREAK: L2

1—Pace of play an issue for these guys

Thankfully the roof was open and it was a nice day because Joe Biagini and Drew Pomeranz made sure everyone got their money’s worth Sunday afternoon. It took the two starters 84 minutes to get through three innings, and both of them saw their respective days end in the fourth inning. Making his third start of the season, Biagini was once again erratic, allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks. He threw 90 pitches, but just 52 of them went for strikes. He did, however, induce seven groundouts, including a key double play ball that got him out of a bases loaded jam in the third inning. With Marcus Stroman sidelined by shoulder fatigue, it will be interesting to see if the Jays turn to Biagini the next time through the rotation or if they decide to take a look at other options such as Ryan Borucki or the recently-recalled Sam Gaviglio and Deck McGuire.

2—Jays bats having trouble with lefties

After facing three straight southpaws over the weekend against the Red Sox, the Jays have fallen to 8-9 against left-handed starters this season. Not only that, but they came into Sunday’s game hitting just .222 against lefties, the second-worst mark in the American League. Overall, the offence is sagging this month, as the Jays are averaging just 3.8 runs per game over the 13 games so far in May. That’s even less than the 4.3 runs per game that had them dead last in the AL last season.

3—More base-running blunders

The Jays trailed all day long Sunday, but their best chance to make it a new game came in the bottom of the seventh when Russell Martin doubled down the left field line, but Yangervis Solarte was thrown out at the plate trying to score the game-tying run, ending the inning. It was a questionable send at best by third base coach Luis Rivera, and one that might’ve been made knowing the struggling Kendrys Morales was the next man walking to the plate. It was a gamble that didn’t pay off.

4—Martin pops second multi-hit game of season

Speaking of Martin, he could be finally shaking out of a season-long slump that saw him bring a lowly .146 average into the day. Three hits later, however, the 35-year-old catcher had his second multi-hit game of the season — his first was way back on April 6 — and that bumped his average all the way to .172. Martin coming around would be a big boost for the bottom half of a lineup that hasn’t produced much lately.

5—Gurriel Jr. demoted to Triple-A

Prior to the game, the Jays sent middle infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. down to Triple-A Buffalo and recalled McGuire, the club’s first-round pick (11th overall) way back in 2010. Gurriel slashed .206/.229/.309 in a 20-game cameo since being recalled straight from Double-A, and while the 24-year-old didn’t look overmatched at the plate, it’s clear more seasoning is needed. There’s also the other side of the ball, where Gurriel didn’t look all that comfortable as a major-league shortstop. His long-term position is still in question. McGuire, meanwhile, returned to the Jays organization on minor-league deal this past winter, nearly four years after being traded away for cash considerations in the summer of 2014. The 28-year-old had been pitching well in the Buffalo rotation, registering a 2.70 ERA in five starts. With Gurriel sent down, Richard Urena and Gio Urshela are the shortstop options until Aledmys Diaz returns from an ankle sprain.

UP NEXT: LHP Jaime Garcia (2-2, 5.40) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-1, 3.09) on Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.​