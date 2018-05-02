Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman stumbled early but settled down to spin seven quality innings in a 4-0 matinee loss to the Minnesota Twins Wednesday. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game:

GAME 30, MAY 2: JAYS AT TWINS

RESULT: 4-0 loss (Jays win series 2-1)

RECORD: 17-13

STREAK: L1

1—Stroman finally shows up

All eyes were on Marcus Stroman and his 8.88 ERA heading into Wednesday’s matinee, and while the 27-year-old stumbled early, allowing runs in the second and third inning, he settled down to spin seven quality innings. Stroman scattered seven hits, walked just one for the second straight start, and struck out five to lower his ERA to 7.52. The numbers still aren’t pretty — he’s 0-4 with a boatload of walks and a ghastly ERA for a guy who’s supposed to anchor a rotation — but Stroman is finally starting to head in the right direction. He’ll look to build on this one back home on Tuesday in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners.

2—Donaldson to rejoin team in Cleveland

After Wednesday’s loss in the series finale with the Twins, the Jays announced third baseman Josh Donaldson will rejoin the club Thursday in Cleveland. The Jays said it’s “likely” that Donaldson will be reinstated from the disabled list, where he’s resided since April 11 due to right shoulder inflammation. The most-likely candidate to be sent down is backup infielder Gift Ngoepe, but the Jays have the benefit of the 26th man for the double-header, so expect a couple of roster moves prior to Thursday’s 1:10 p.m. first pitch. Joe Biagini is expected to be recalled to start one of the games in the twin-bill.

3—Twins’ rookie carves up Jays

Making his MLB debut, right-hander Fernando Romero, the Twins’ top pitching prospect, kept Jays bats quiet over 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out five. The rookie combined with four Minnesota relievers to hold the Jays to just six hits on the afternoon.

4—Gibbons ejected for first time this season

Manager John Gibbons was ejected in the third inning for arguing a Teoscar Hernandez check swing that turned into a double play on a full count because base-runner Aledmys Diaz had slowed up between first and second thinking it was ball four. After being ejected a total of five times in 2017, this was Gibbons’ first time getting run in 2018. By May 8 last year, Gibbons had already been ejected three times.

5—Pillar continues to pile up hits

The red-hot Kevin Pillar extended his hitting streak to seven games with a pair of singles. Pillar also walked to finish 2-for-3 in four trips to the plate, improving his season slash line to .324/.374/.577 with four home runs and five steals.

UP NEXT: LHP Jaime Garcia (2-2, 5.40) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (4-1, 3.08); TBA vs. RHP Adam Plutko (season debut)​