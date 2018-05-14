Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

1. All short hitters rejoice! Webb Simpson ended up atop the leaderboard at The Players Championship on Sunday but was at the very bottom of the driving distance ranking. Never known as a bomber, Simpson currently sits 148th on the PGA Tour’s driving distance rank averaging 289.9 yards off the tee. He was shorter than that, hitting it an average of 280.0 yards for the four rounds. However, what he lacked in distance he made up for in accuracy. He led the field in hitting fairways, landing his ball in 46 of 56 for the week.

---

2. Missed putts can be expensive for professional golfers, but Jason Dufner’s three-putt on the final hole at the TPC Sawgrass could result in financial ruin for a regular working stiff. Dufner was in a tie for second place as he approached the last green. His 17-foot putt would have put him alone behind Simpson, and be good for a $1.188 million payday. He missed that, leaving him five feet on the comeback putt. However, that one lipped out as well, dropping him into a tie for fifth. So the cost of those two putts? The first one was worth an extra $770,000 and the second $308,000. Dufner put things in perspective with a Tweet on Monday: “Everybody also wants to talk about the money thing.. I won’t miss it, bc it was never mine... we earn our money each and every week, nothing is given to us until that final hole is completed.”

---

3. Mac Hughes has had his struggles this season and much of it, he believes, was going away from the things that got him to the PGA Tour and made him a winner on that circuit. After winning just a few starts into his career on golf’s top circuit, expectations were high for the Dundas, Ont., product. At the start this season, he wanted to try and improve all facets of his game all at once and embarked on an ambitious plan. But after missing the cut in 13 of his first 15 starts, he’s following Lee Trevino’s advice: “Dance with who brung ya.” That means he’s reverting back to the program that got him on to the PGA Tour in the first place. He’s working on a simple plan where he’ll try to get better at one thing at a time, and hope the sum of the parts raises his game. He’s confidence has risen since making the cut in the last two starts including a tie for 57th at the Players where he posted rounds of 67 and 68 on Friday and Saturday. Hughes still has another year left on his exemption for winning the 2016 RMS Classic.

---

4. Speaking of Hughes, he’s more or less abandoned his attempt to change his first name on Tour from the official ‘Mackenzie’ to ‘Mac.’ At the start of the season, he went to the Tour and asked officials to alter how his name appeared on websites and other Tour-related information. Among his friends and family, no one calls him Mackenzie – it’s just Mac. However, the move seemed to cause confusion and fellow players, caddies and officials kept asking if he was changing his name instead of just shortening it. Rather than make matters worse, he simply gave up and will go with either name.

---

5. Canadians seem to have a knack for staying out of the water. The 17th hole claimed more victims this week with its expansive water hazard but none of the dunked balls came from Adam Hadwin. He’s a perfect 14 for 14 in keeping his ball on dry land. Nick Taylor was also perfect until he dropped two in the drink on Saturday’s third round. And although he wasn’t playing in The Players this week, Graham DeLaet is the leader in reaching the green with 18 swings taken and 18 balls ending up on the green. This year, there were 53 balls that found the water, down from 69 a year ago.

---

6. A couple of Canadian caddies are finding some part-time work on the PGA Tour. Scott Vail, who parted ways with Brandt Snedeker at the start of the year after a long partnership, has been carrying the bag for Keegan Bradley for a few weeks after his regular looper Chad Reynolds underwent a knee transplant. Vail has filled in here and there as he awaits an offer of fulltime employment. And Graham DeLaet’s usual bagman, Julien Trudeau, was working with Ryan Moore at The Players. He’s worked with five different golfers while waiting for his longtime employer to come back from his recent back procedure. Trudeau is still committed to working with DeLaet when he returns to play.

---

7. Charles Howell III may have the most underrated career on the PGA Tour. Although he’s only won twice during his time, remarkably he ranks 21st on the career money list. He finished tied for 17th at the Players, earning him $148,866. That pushed him over $35 million in career earnings. He’s also picked up $1.151 million this year, marking the 18th consecutive season he’s won more than $1 million.

---

8. Canada’s lone player on the European Tour, Austin Connelly, had his best finish of the year with a tie for 11th at the Rocco Forte Sicily Open. He also had a tie for 13th spot at the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco two weeks before. Connelly is trying to play catch-up on the Euro circuit after battling health problems for much of the first part of the season. He missed almost two months of play while he was ill with a chest infection and a bad flu. Connelly is committed to playing on the Euro Tour for now but he’s hoping to make one stop on the PGA Tour – the RBC Canadian Open. He’s written to Golf Canada officials in hopes that he can get a sponsor exemption.

---

9. Mike Weir makes a start on the Web.com Tour this week after celebrating his 48th birthday on May 12th. That circuit has an exemption based on reaching that age combined with career money earned and Weir has finally qualified in both categories. He’s hoping that a consistent schedule will give him the reps he needs to get his game back in shape after a long series of injuries. He’ll start at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greer, S.C. In his illustrious career, Weir has only played one tournament on the Web.com Tour. That was back in 1993 when the circuit was known as the Nike Tour. He shot 74-74 to miss the cut in the Nike Monterrey Open.