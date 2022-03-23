The No.15 seed that stole the opening week of March Madness

Every year we prepare for the madness that is the men’s NCAA basketball tournament.

And every year, somehow, we end up completely caught off guard by a remarkable story.

This year, the Saint Peter’s Peacocks have stolen everyone’s hearts, unless you had Kentucky going deep in your bracket.

The Peacocks picked up their first ever win in March Madness with a stunning upset over No. 2 Kentucky as +18.5-point underdogs, cashing on the moneyline as high as +1500 at some sportsbooks.

They followed that up by becoming just the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16, in the men’s event, with a 70-60 win over No. 7 Murray State as 8.5-point underdogs.

Now, they will look to keep this Cinderella story going against No. 3 Purdue, with the odds still stacked against them.

Saint Peter’s enters their matchup against Purdue as 12.5-point underdogs, and they are the only team getting double-digit points in of the eight Sweet 16 games, with the next closes being No. 4 Arkansas getting nine against No. 1 Gonzaga.

There’s so much more than meets the eye when it comes to this basketball team, and we’re going to dive into every reason why they stole our hearts in the first week, and just how improbable this run is.

GET TO KNOW THE SCHOOL

Saint Peter's University is a private Jesuit university in Jersey City, N.J.

The school was founded in 1872.

The student population was just 2,355 in fall 2020, while the capacity at Yanitelli Recreational Life Center, where the Peacocks play their home games, is just 3,200.

The best part about their home games? They don’t sell out.

According to the box score of their Feb. 2 game against the Siena Saints, the Peacocks picked up a 70-59 win in front of a total of 340 people.

Now, they’re playing in the Sweet 16, one of college basketball’s biggest stages.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Doug Edert scored 20 points off the bench in a 60-54 win on March 12 as Saint Peter’s beat Monmouth in the MAAC Championship to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The win against Monmouth was the Peacocks’ seventh straight to end the season after going 21-11 during the regular season, including their 14-6 record in conference play.

Saint Peter’s entered the tournament a remarkable 5000-1 to win the National Championship and were 100-1 to advance past the opening two rounds.

Currently, they are 150-1 to cut the nets down at the end of the tournament.

MAKING HISTORY

Saint Peter’s win over Murray State was historic, as the Peacocks became the first team out of the MAAC conference to make the Sweet 16 in the men’s tournament.

The Peacocks are the third MAAC team to go dancing after Marist (2007) and Quinnipiac (2017) did it on the woman’s side of the tournament.

On Friday, they will look to make more history as they try to become the first No. 15 seed in the men’s tournament to reach the Elite 8.

YOU THINK THESE GUYS ARE SCARED?

If you need to know anything about this team, just wait until you see this quote from their head coach after their second-round win over Murray State.

When asked how his team was able to hold its cool when Murray State attempted to make the game more physical by muscling players off the ball, Shaheen Holloway very confidently said this.

“This is gonna come off a little crazy, I got guys from New Jersey and New York City, you think we’re scared of anything?”

He added, “We’ve played against bigger teams the whole time, so them being a little bigger and stronger. When you have tough, hardnose kids, they’re ready to play.”

Be sure to catch all of the Sweet 16 action starting Thursday night on TSN, and come back on Friday night at 7:00 pm EST / 4:00 pm PST to see if the Peacocks have another major upset left in them.