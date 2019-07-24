The president of La Liga says that Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona could be blocked due to a dispute over the nature of the transfer fee.

While Barca paid the France international's £107 million release clause on July 1, it had been set at at nearly £180 million prior to that date. Atleti argues that they are owed the full amount because Barca claims to have agreed to a deal with Griezmann prior to that date.

"It is possible to block a player's transfer," La Liga president Javier Tebas told Onda Cero, a Spanish radio network. "La Liga will have to decide what course of action to take."

Griezmann, 27, has already appeared in a Barca lineup, playing in the club's 2-1 loss last weekend in a friendly against Chelsea in Japan.

Tebas says that Atletico has already filed a formal complaint over the matter.

"There's a process that has been put in motion and those overseeing it will have to come to resolve the case," he said.

Atletico had previously reported Barcelona to FIFA over what they believed was an illegal approach to the player in 2017.