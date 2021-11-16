The Road to the 2021 MLS CUP Kicks Off on TSN with Complete Live Coverage of the MLS CUP PLAYOFFS

TORONTO (November 16, 2021) – After the most dramatic Decision Day in MLS history, the 2021 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS kick off this weekend on Canada’s Sports Leader with complete live coverage of Round One. The action begins Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN app with Philadelphia Union facing the New York Red Bulls, followed immediately by Vancouver Whitecaps FC taking on Sporting Kansas City at 5 p.m. ET.

As Canada’s exclusive English-language television home of the league, TSN delivers complete live coverage of every match of the 2021 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS, all the way to the 2021 MLS CUP championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11. The network’s broadcast schedule can be found here.

