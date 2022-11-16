Bob Weeks Picks Six -- The RSM Classic The PGA Tour year comes to a close this week in Sea Island, Ga., with the RSM Classic. The field will play both the Seaside course and the Plantation course first two rounds and then utilize just the Seaside layout for the weekend. That course is a linksy, open-to-the-elements, windy track that plays to a par 70 at just over 7,000 yards.

Wind has been a factor here the last two years and this time, the forecast calls for steady breezes around 20 kms each day.

Mackenzie Hughes won his first tournament here and in doing so, showcased some brilliant scrambling (2nd) and putting (2nd). Being strong in those two categories this week wouldn’t be a bad thing, especially with the expected wind.

Winner

Brian Harman +1800

Harman was runner-up two weeks ago at Mayakoba, firing three rounds of 66 and a 67. That finish goes along with two other top 25s so far this season. He currently has the 16th-best scoring average on tour. His top finish here was a tie for fourth in 2017.

Tom Hoge +2200

Four finishes inside the top 13 in five starts so far with a T4 in Vegas his top performance. Hoge is 12th in Strokes Gained: Total this season and ninth in Greens in Regulation. He tied for fourth her a year ago.

Top 10

Mackenzie Hughes +410

In six starts at Sea Island, it’s been feast or famine for Hughes. He won here in 2016 and was runner-up a year ago. In the other four years, he missed the cut three times. He comes in this year with a win at Sanderson Farms and three other top-25 finishes. He sits 10th in Strokes Game: Total and is ninth in putting, which is not really any big surprise. Would also be a good pick for a win.

Webb Simpson +410

Simpson’s past record here is impressive with three finishes inside the top eight in his last four starts. While he’s seemingly injury-free after a disappointing season last year, he hasn’t been back up to his usual play with a missed cut and a tie for 52nd so far. So this is based on gut instinct and track record as much as anything.

Longer Odds

Wyndham Clark +7000

Three starts and three made cuts for Clark at Sea Island. He was tied for 29th a year ago and tied for 23rd in 2021. After a slow start this year, he’s been showing up, finishing T16, T29 and T16 in his last three tournaments. Should be able to take advantage of his length on this course.

Aaron Rai +5000

Rai is coming off a tie for seventh last week in Houston and has made the cut in five of six tournaments so far. A respectable 50th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and 11th in total putting means his short game is strong enough for what Sea Island will demand.