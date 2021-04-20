Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by a jury on Tuesday in the death of George Floyd last May in Minneapolis.

Here is some reaction from around the world of sports:​

Kia Nurse

Canadian women's basketball star Kia Nurse shared her thoughts after Tuesday's verdict in Minneapolis:

we continue to fight but this is a start, a step in the right direction...accountability!!! — Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) April 20, 2021

NBA, NBPA

The National Basketball Association and National Basketball Players' Association released the following statement Tuesday:

“George Floyd’s murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been served. But we also recognize that there is much work to be done and the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly-formed Social Justice Coalition, will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminal justice and policing.”

WNBA

“This past year, we have witnessed traumatizing instances of police brutality that Black Americans disproportionately experience, with the murder of George Floyd at the forefront of the conversation. While this verdict represents a step toward justice, we are reminded that justice is too often not the outcome for people of color. The WNBA/WNBPA Social Justice Council will continue its work to combat injustice and inequality in our country and hope this represents a true turning point for how the effects of systemic racism begin to be addressed. We stand with all those who have felt the deep impact of George Floyd’s death.”

The following was released by the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/KWF4mkr6mf — WNBA (@WNBA) April 20, 2021

Reaction from Minnesota basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns on Tuesday's verdict:

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

The Timberwolves themselves also weighed in:

Timberwolves statement after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/c014Q77615 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 20, 2021

The WNBA's Minnesota Lynx also released a powerful statement of their own

In June, the Lynx and Timberwolves joined forces with the Minneapolis Foundation to Pursue Justice, Equity and Healing in the ftermath of George Floyd’s death. Read more about the initiative here.

Minnesota Vikings

George Floyd's family was honoured by the Vikings in September before their home opener against the Green Bay Packers. Multiple members of the team attended Floyd's funeral in June.

LeBron James

ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka puts things into perspective:

I was going to make a celebratory tweet but then I was hit with sadness because we are celebrating something that is clear as day. The fact that so many injustices occurred to make us hold our breath toward this outcome is really telling. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 20, 2021

Billie Jean King

Today, justice was served for George Floyd.



His loved ones can hopefully sleep easier.



The time to collectively examine the treatment of Black people, in particular Black boys/men, by some law enforcement is long overdue.



The path to healing must begin. #BlackLivesMatter — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 20, 2021

Natasha Cloud

Washington Mystics guard announced last summer that she would sit out the 2020 WNBA season to continue to fight for social justice. Read more about Cloud's decision here.

Her thoughts from Tuesday:

This is justice. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) April 20, 2021

Bubba Wallace

NASCAR's only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, reiterated that there is still a lot of work to do despite Chauvin's conviction on three separate counts.

Justice served on all counts. Good.

Still a ton of work to do.



Continue to rest peacefully #GeorgeFloyd ✊🏾🙏🏾 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 20, 2021

Magic Johnson

Thank God...guilty! Justice has been served!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

Great speech by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison describing George Floyd as a father, family man, and beloved member of his community. It was beautiful and sent chills down my body! If you didn’t see it, I encourage you all to watch it. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

P.K. Subban

Kevin Weekes

Hope this verdict helps to deter.

Protect.

Equalize.

Unify.

🙏🏾🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/6lS6TXuLk3 — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) April 20, 2021

Andrew Wiggins

Justice 🙏🏾 — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) April 20, 2021

Donovan Mitchell

God is good all the time.....✊🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2021

Russell Wilson

Love Wins. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 20, 2021

Patrick Mahomes

🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 20, 2021

Dusty Baker

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker speaks after Tuesday's news:

Dusty Baker on Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges: “It’s never a time to celebrate when someone’s killed. My thoughts and prayers go to the Floyd family. Maybe this’ll help us heal and we’ll cease with the violence.” pic.twitter.com/Eg9yAt8MAU — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 20, 2021

MLB Players' Association

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark issued the following statement pic.twitter.com/3xmGIM1qem — MLB Players (@MLB_PLAYERS) April 20, 2021

NFL

Statement from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/5xM6mgMKVN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2021

NWSL

Minnesota Whitecaps

Minnesota Wild

National Hockey League

A statement from the NHL: