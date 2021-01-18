Every third Monday in January, we take extra time to remember an American civil rights icon with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here are some messages from across the sports world commemorating and celebrating the legacy of one of history's most influential leaders.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Civil rights activist and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses what it was like meeting Martin Luther King Jr. in high school as a student.

Read more about his experience from back in 1964 here on his website. 

 

Atlanta Hawks

King did much of his work in Atlanta where he served as co-minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church. To celebrate his legacy in the city, the Atlanta Hawks will debut MLK jerseys and a custom court for their Monday matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

 

King, Mays meet in 1963

Martin Luther King Jr. and Willie Mays shake hands in an inspiring photo from 1963 courtesy of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick.

 

Marcus Stroman

Former Toronto Blue Jays and current New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman shares what King's legacy and activism meant to him.

 

A Simple Dream

In honour of MLK Day, TSN basketball analyst Sam Mitchell shares Dr. King's timeless vision of equality and how his legacy has become intertwined with basketball.

Click here to watch the feature.

 

Willie O'Ree

A leader and an inspiration in his own right, Willie O'Ree made his NHL debut for the Boston Bruins as the league's first Black on this day 63 years ago.

Earlier this month, the Bruins announced they will retire his No. 22 on Feb. 18 prior to their game against the New Jersey Devils.

 