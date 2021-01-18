19m ago
The sports world remembers the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Every third Monday in January, we take extra time to remember an American civil rights icon with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here are some messages from across the sports world commemorating and celebrating the legacy of one of history's most influential leaders.
TSN.ca Staff
A Simple Dream - Narrated by Sam Mitchell
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Civil rights activist and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses what it was like meeting Martin Luther King Jr. in high school as a student.
I met MLK when I was a high school journalism student. His courage, conviction & compassion changed my life. He made me realize that good people don’t sit by & allow injustice to exploit marginalized people. We are only as good as we treat the most vulnerable among us. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/lhm3IEJDn8— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 18, 2021
Read more about his experience from back in 1964 here on his website.
Atlanta Hawks
King did much of his work in Atlanta where he served as co-minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church. To celebrate his legacy in the city, the Atlanta Hawks will debut MLK jerseys and a custom court for their Monday matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
1 day until...— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 17, 2021
◼️ MLK Day
◼️ MLK jersey debut
◼️ Play on the coordinating glass-stained center court#EarnTheseLetters pic.twitter.com/M8a7au2JUf
We're headed back home for our MLK Day Game presented by @Chase against the @Timberwolves on Monday!— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 17, 2021
🗓️: https://t.co/bCRNKfzXFi pic.twitter.com/hsZzzZUJcC
King, Mays meet in 1963
Martin Luther King Jr. and Willie Mays shake hands in an inspiring photo from 1963 courtesy of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick.
MLK SAYS “HEY” to the “SAY HEY KID”: If there was any doubt about Willie May’s greatness just look at the smile on Dr. King’s face when the two met in LA in 1963! Says it all! @NLBMuseumKC @vgregorian @JPosnanski @MLB @Royals @JayHarrisESPN @SFGiants @MLB_PLAYERS @sn_mlb @espn RT pic.twitter.com/G9zcpMyp3Z— Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) January 18, 2021
Marcus Stroman
Former Toronto Blue Jays and current New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman shares what King's legacy and activism meant to him.
The world is begging for your guidance, passion, and inspiration now more than ever. Even though we still have a long way to go...THANK YOU for your sacrifice and being the trailblazer to push the wave on racial equality and justice. TRUE LEGEND! 🖤 #MLK pic.twitter.com/4DnlmJIhRK— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 18, 2021
Martin Luther King Jr. One day will never be enough to celebrate your legacy. Beyond grateful for you! #MLKDay— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 18, 2021
A Simple Dream
In honour of MLK Day, TSN basketball analyst Sam Mitchell shares Dr. King's timeless vision of equality and how his legacy has become intertwined with basketball.
Click here to watch the feature.
Willie O'Ree
A leader and an inspiration in his own right, Willie O'Ree made his NHL debut for the Boston Bruins as the league's first Black on this day 63 years ago.
Today, we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrate his dedication to equality and inclusion.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 18, 2021
As we do, we also mark the unyielding commitment to those same ideals that Willie O'Ree has shown throughout his incredible life.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/LK4TvcmOxq
Earlier this month, the Bruins announced they will retire his No. 22 on Feb. 18 prior to their game against the New Jersey Devils.