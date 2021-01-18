Every third Monday in January, we take extra time to remember an American civil rights icon with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here are some messages from across the sports world commemorating and celebrating the legacy of one of history's most influential leaders.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Civil rights activist and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses what it was like meeting Martin Luther King Jr. in high school as a student.

I met MLK when I was a high school journalism student. His courage, conviction & compassion changed my life. He made me realize that good people don’t sit by & allow injustice to exploit marginalized people. We are only as good as we treat the most vulnerable among us. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/lhm3IEJDn8 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 18, 2021

Read more about his experience from back in 1964 here on his website.

Atlanta Hawks

King did much of his work in Atlanta where he served as co-minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church. To celebrate his legacy in the city, the Atlanta Hawks will debut MLK jerseys and a custom court for their Monday matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

1 day until...



◼️ MLK Day

◼️ MLK jersey debut

◼️ Play on the coordinating glass-stained center court#EarnTheseLetters pic.twitter.com/M8a7au2JUf — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 17, 2021

We're headed back home for our MLK Day Game presented by @Chase against the @Timberwolves on Monday!



🗓️: https://t.co/bCRNKfzXFi pic.twitter.com/hsZzzZUJcC — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 17, 2021

King, Mays meet in 1963

Martin Luther King Jr. and Willie Mays shake hands in an inspiring photo from 1963 courtesy of Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick.

Marcus Stroman

Former Toronto Blue Jays and current New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman shares what King's legacy and activism meant to him.

The world is begging for your guidance, passion, and inspiration now more than ever. Even though we still have a long way to go...THANK YOU for your sacrifice and being the trailblazer to push the wave on racial equality and justice. TRUE LEGEND! 🖤 #MLK pic.twitter.com/4DnlmJIhRK — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 18, 2021

Martin Luther King Jr. One day will never be enough to celebrate your legacy. Beyond grateful for you! #MLKDay — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 18, 2021

A Simple Dream

In honour of MLK Day, TSN basketball analyst Sam Mitchell shares Dr. King's timeless vision of equality and how his legacy has become intertwined with basketball.

Click here to watch the feature.

Willie O'Ree

A leader and an inspiration in his own right, Willie O'Ree made his NHL debut for the Boston Bruins as the league's first Black on this day 63 years ago.

Today, we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrate his dedication to equality and inclusion.



As we do, we also mark the unyielding commitment to those same ideals that Willie O'Ree has shown throughout his incredible life.#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/LK4TvcmOxq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 18, 2021

Earlier this month, the Bruins announced they will retire his No. 22 on Feb. 18 prior to their game against the New Jersey Devils.