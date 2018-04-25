The stakes are high as the Raptors, Maple Leafs and Toronto FC are all in action tonight

Look, you’re gonna need a bunch of screens on Wednesday night. You just are.

Get your TV ready, call up your internet provider to max out your data and make sure your phone, laptop and tablets are charged because you’re going to need all of them.

Four of Toronto’s five major professional sports teams are in action on Wednesday night and the stakes are high across the board.

Let’s start with where they’re the highest – quite literally when you consider the altitude: Toronto FC takes the pitch in Guadalajara, Mexico, in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final and face an uphill battle against the Goats.

The Reds dropped a 2-1 decision to the Goats at BMO Field last Tuesday, giving Chivas two all-important away goals heading into the second leg. Though TFC carried play for a majority of the game, the Goats were mercurial and it was a 72nd-minute free kick by Alan Pulido that has Chivas on the front foot. The goal was reminiscent of Ronaldinho’s against England in the 2002 World Cup. Like David Seaman was against Brazil, Alex Bono appeared to be fooled by the dead ball and came too far off his line and leaning the wrong way.

“I made a mistake that led to it,” Bono said after the game. “That's on me. I let my guys down in that way. For me, it's just coming back from that and being there for the guys and giving us the best opportunity to go down there and get a result.”

Vanney, Bradley hoping to do something special for Toronto

The Reds know the challenge they face in Guadalajara, but believe that the side is up to it, having played away games in Mexico in the last two rounds of the tournament against Tigres and America, respectively. Of course, in those previous two encounters, TFC carried a lead into those return legs.

“We’re very confident that we can do this,” said midfielder Jonathan Osorio, TFC’s goal scorer in the first leg and, likely, their best player in the tournament. “We know that we couldn’t capitalize on a few chances we had [at home] and we know that if we get those same chances, we can bury them. So we know we’ll get our chances and we’re very optimistic. We’re ready for this challenge and we’re ready to make Wednesday a very special night.”

The team could also have one of its most important players back in the lineup: Victor Vazquez, out since March 3 with a nerve issue in his hip, is back in training.

“He's been frustrated, extremely frustrated,” TFC head coach Greg Vanney said of Vazquez, who missed TFC’s ties with Tigres and America, as well as the first leg with Chivas. “He's happier now because he knows he's getting closer, able to do more things. But as the team has been going through these big matches, he's been unable to play a role.”

History might not be on Toronto FC’s side, though. In the current Champions League format that began in 2008, a Mexican side has won the title on all nine occasions. Chivas will look to make it a perfect 10 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night in Boston, history will be very much on the mind of the Toronto Maple Leafs and, like their MLSE brethren want to do in Mexico, Mike Babcock’s team is looking to turn the page on what happened in the past. When the Leafs return to the TD Garden to battle the Bruins in the deciding Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup, the memories of what happened on that ice nearly five years ago will come rushing back for Leafs fans.

We all know what happened because it’s been a talking point since this series began, but the current series has come to almost mirror what happened in 2013. If you’re a Leafs fan and are sick to death of being reminded about it, just skip this next part:

Where has the Bruins' top line gone?

After trailing 3-1 in the series, the Leafs staved off elimination twice by winning two hard-fought games to force a seventh and deciding game. In Game 7, the Leafs came out flying in the opening minutes of the third period and turned a 2-1 lead into a 4-1 lead by the six-minute mark on goals from Phil Kessel and Nazem Kadri. That lead was eliminated in a flash – well, not actually, but it seemed that way. After Nathan Horton pulled one back, two goals in the game’s final 90 seconds by Milan Lucic and Patrice Bergeron improbably forced overtime where, just over six minutes in, Bergeron ended the game and ended the series with his second of the night.

Leafs fans, you can start reading again – It’s easy to see the parallels with what’s happening now and what happened half a decade ago. The Bruins led this series 3-1 and the Leafs staved off elimination twice, most recently in Monday night’s Game 6 that saw a breakout performance from winger Connor Brown in a 3-1 victory. But the Leafs have the chance to change the narrative.

"You want to be in these moments in your life,” Babcock said. “You don't remember everything in your life. What you do is you remember moments. You remember, and you want to create, those moments. You want to create memories. Here's an opportunity for us to create memories with a good group of guys who like each other a lot."

Babcock doesn’t want his players to dwell on the game, but to stay loose and be ready to take things one shift at a time.

"You're going to be ready to go, don't spend the whole day tomorrow and the next day getting ready, all wound up,” Babcock said after Game 6. “Just relax and get ready for one shift, that's all you've got to do. Be ready for one shift. Then you've got time until the next when you're sitting on the bench to get ready for the next one, you're going to be fine. … These are the growing moments in your life as a player and you want to take advantage of it.”

For the Leafs, opportunities like these have been few and far between in recent years. They bowed out in six games to the Washington Capitals last spring in the first round and, prior to that, the 2013 Game 7 in Boston was the last postseason game the team played. You have to go back to all the way to 2004 to find the last time the Leafs won a playoff series, defeating the Ottawa Senators in seven games in Round 1. Kadri was 13 at the time. William Nylander was seven. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were six. Can the 2018 Leafs repeat the feat 14 years later and advance to the second-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning starting Saturday in Tampa?

And while the Leafs look to complete the comeback, the Toronto Raptors look to nip one in the bud back at the Air Canada Centre.

All year long, the Raptors have gone to great pains to let everybody know that this isn’t the same Dinos team of the past – no more disappearing acts from stars in the playoffs and no more collapsing into a shell when the chips are down. Through the first two games of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series with the Washington Wizards, the Atlantic Division champions and winners of a club-record 59 games this season were walking that talk, taking a 2-0 lead with a pair of professional performances.

But just when it seemed like long-suffering Raptors fans could get through a playoff series without pulling out their hair, old habits reared their ugly heads at the Capital One Arena in Washington and now the Raptors return to the ACC out of the driver’s seat and deadlocked at two games apiece with the Wizards.

What happened?

Well, the absence of Fred VanVleet, who has been upgraded to “questionable” for Wednesday night, certainly hasn’t helped, as the point guard anchors the second unit. But it was the starters who were guilty of letting an 11-point halftime lead erode in the third quarter of Game 4 and then some sloppy bench play exacerbated matters. By the time the fourth rolled around with the game now tied, the Raps went ice-cold for the quarter, shooting just six-for-20, as the Wizards claimed a 106-98 win.

Raptors hope to get back on track at home

Though DeMar DeRozan led both teams with 35 points, he was quick to take the blame for the team’s struggles in Game 4.

"I just try to go out there and be aggressive," DeRozan said after the game. "It's just one of those nights where you find yourself sometimes you come off great, sometimes you could find yourself looking back and wishing you could take a few shots back that could have been, that you probably felt was forced. [Game 4] was that."

Game 4 also saw the continuation of a troubling trend that the Dinos seemingly got away with for the first two games, but stuck out in the pair of losses – the Raptors can’t hang onto the ball. Toronto has turned the ball over to the tune of 17, 14, 19 and 18 times through the first four games, which left Dwane Casey exasperated.

“Some of ’em, you can’t explain ’em,” the Raptors coach said. “They’re out of character. We had fast breaks going down, we throw it out of bounds…”

But the Raps shouldn’t panic yet.

"Nobody said this was going to be easy,” Casey said. “I said that after Game 3. We've just got to bounce back. Neither team has won on the other team's court yet. When you do that, then it's a series."

On top of that, teams who have opened a series with two wins are 273-19 all-time. That should provide the jittery Raps with a little bit of comfort as they head home where they’ve only lost seven games on the season…of course, one of those was to the Wizards – a 107-96 defeat on Nov. 5.

The Raptors are not the only Toronto team at home on Wednesday – the surprising Toronto Blue Jays continue a three-game set with the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox. The teams played on Tuesday night, with the Blue Jays taking the opener 4-3 after Curtis Granderson hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning. The Red Sox had tied the game in the ninth inning with two runs off Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna.

Four Toronto teams playing on the same day is a rarity, but not unprecedented. It’s happened twice before with this quartet.

The most recent time was April 15 last year. In Washington, Kasperi Kapanen scored his first career postseason goal in double overtime to give the Leafs a 4-3 win to even up their opening-round series with the Capitals. At the ACC, the Raptors lost their ninth straight Game 1 as they fell 97-83 to the Milwaukee Bucks in their first-round series. Also in Toronto, the Jays picked up just their second win of the year, edging the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 at the Rogers Centre with Roberto Osuna grabbing the victory. And over in Columbus, TFC lost 2-1 to the Columbus Crew with Ola Kamara and Justin Meram scoring within six minutes of one another in the first half.

But this time around, the teams will be playing with more than simply winning on their minds. Toronto still mourns the 10 people killed in the north part of the city on Monday afternoon in a van attack. Each of the four teams will head into Wednesday night’s contests with a heavy heart and the hope of helping the city ease the pain of this senseless tragedy.

“Toronto is an incredible city: multicultural, vibrant, one of the best cities in the world,” said TFC captain Michael Bradley. “To see, and read, and hear, and watch what was going, it wasn’t easy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, to their families, to their friends. We’re going to step onto the field [on Wednesday] and play in a way that everybody back home in Toronto is proud of.”

“Everywhere I go I brag about this city,” said Raptors president Masai Ujiri. “It’s the safest place in the world, it’s the best city in the world and it’s going to continue to be the best place and the best city.”

"We're sending all our love," said Marner. "It's happening too often now, these things. It sucks. This world's made for loving each other and making each other better.”

On Wednesday night, each of Toronto’s four teams will do whatever they can to do just that for the city and the people who live in it.