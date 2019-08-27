The trainer for Carli Lloyd says that an NFL team has asked the United States international to play in a preseason game on the heels of watching her hit a 55-yard field goal during a Philadelphia Eagles practice last week.

"Today, she got another call from another NFL team," James Galanis told FOX Sports' Martin Rogers on Monday. "The one that called today, I don’t want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next [game]. They were willing to put her on the roster."

A USWNT friendly with Portugal on Tuesday meant that Lloyd would have been unable to accept the invite, but Galanis says she would have declined in any event due to a lack of adequate preparation time.

"Knowing Carli, I don’t think she would just hop on and do it," Galanis added. "She would need a couple of weeks training just to get comfortable and acclimatized. But things have escalated and it is real."

Galanis believes that the allure of being a pioneer for women in sport has real appeal for the 37-year-old native of Delran, NJ.

"We are thinking about what it would do to the sport itself, every sport at every level," Galanis said. "She would be the first female that’s really playing with males, and what would it do to the whole equality [issue]. We are definitely thinking about it. Knowing Carli, this is why it is enticing for her, because it is a challenge. That’s what Carli thrives on, it is the next thing she can conquer. That’s why we have had half a dozen conversations about it in less than a week."

Lloyd, who made her USWNT debut in 2005, has been capped 282 times, third-most in team history. Her 130 goals trail only Abby Wambach (180), Mia Hamm (154) and Kristine Lilly (130).