Following the KENTUCKY DERBY, all eyes are focused on the PREAKNESS STAKES at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, taking place on Saturday, May 19. TSN’s coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on TSN2 as the top performing thoroughbreds in the world compete in the Middle Jewel of the American Triple Crown.

In addition to race-day coverage, TSN also brings viewers the BLACK-EYED SUSAN on Friday, May 18 at 3 p.m. ET live on TSN5, which features the top three-year-old fillies as they compete in a mile and one-eighth race.

After taking home first place at the KENTUCKY DERBY, American thoroughbred Justify is favoured to win the second title on route to a potential Triple Crown season. With five-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert, the headliner is once again said to have the best-odds throughout the race. Canadian thoroughbred Flameaway looks for redemption after finishing 13th at the Kentucky Derby.

Following the PREAKNESS STAKES, TSN heads to Belmont Park in New York, to deliver the final stop in the American Triple Crown, the 150th running of the one and a half mile BELMONT STAKES on June 9.

TSN’s PREAKNESS STAKES coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN GO app.