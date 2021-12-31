Who the Patriots should target at QB next season

The 2020 fantasy football league season has come to an end.

It has been one of the most unpredictable, thrilling fantasy seasons of all-time, which made it that much more special for anybody that managed to capture a championship trophy.

This is the time to reflect on the season and acknowledge some of the best NFL players from 2020.

So here are the inaugural TSN Edge fantasy football award winners.

MVP: TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Honourable Mentions: RB Alvin Kamara, Saints; WR Davante Adams, Packers

A legitimate case could be made for either Alvin Kamara or Davante Adams as the 2020 fantasy football MVP.

Kamara, who cemented his position as the top running back of 2020 with a six-touchdown performance in the championship week, finished third in NFL scrimmage yards behind only Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry, but edged out both of those backs in fantasy scoring thanks in large part to his 83 receptions and 21 total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Adams led all wide receivers in fantasy scoring with 109 receptions for 1,328 yards and a league-high 17 touchdown receptions.

For as impressive as Kamara and Adams were this season, they’ll both have to settle for honourable mentions in the MVP category behind Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce has already set a single-season record for the most receiving yards (1,416) by a tight end – second-most in the entire NFL through 16 weeks behind only Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

He also had the fourth-most receptions (105) and fifth-most receiving touchdowns (11) in the league, regardless of position.

It isn’t just that Kelce put up scoring totals that rivalled Kamara and Adams.

It’s that he did it at a position that was almost completely devoid of consistently high scoring options.

Kelce averaged 4.1 fantasy points more than the second-most productive fantasy tight end in Darren Waller.

Even after his outstanding championship performance, Kamara averaged only 1.1 fantasy points more than Cook and 5.3 fantasy points more than Henry.

Kelce also finished the year with 150 fantasy points more than T.J. Hockenson, who ranked third among tight ends in fantasy scoring.

Adams finished with just 12.9 fantasy points more than Tyreek Hill and 27.8 fantasy points more than Diggs.

Again, this isn’t a knock on either Kamara or Adams, who were the best fantasy options at their respective positions and obvious MVP nominees.

It’s just that the edge Kelce gave his managers at the tight end position was so much greater than what Kamara and Adams did at their respective positions.

That made it impossible to overlook Kelce as fantasy MVP.

Best Running Back: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Honourable Mentions: Dalvin Cook, Vikings; Derrick Henry, Titans

Nobody will ever forget Kamara’s 2020 championship week performance.

In the end, it helped Kamara to only narrowly edge out Cook as the top fantasy running back this season.

Best Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Honourable Mentions: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs; Stefon Diggs, Bills

For as good as both Hill and Diggs were this season, no wide receiver was more consistent than Adams, who scored at least one touchdown in nine of his final 10 games.

Best Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Honourable Mentions: Kyler Murray, Cardinals; Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The race for this award went down to the wire with Allen edging out both Murray and Mahomes thanks to an incredible fantasy playoff run.

Allen averaged 339.5 passing yards, 34.0 rushing yards and 4.0 total touchdowns over the semi-final and championship weeks.

In the end, it was just enough to edge out Murray and Mahomes in fantasy scoring.

No quarterback has improved more this season than Allen.

Waiver Wire Pickup Of The Year: RB James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Honourable Mentions: RB J.D. McKissic, Washington; RB Mike Davis, Panthers

Whenever a player that went undrafted in most fantasy football leagues becomes a must-start in every league, it can propel a team to a championship.

That was Robinson in 2020.

The undrafted rookie ranks seventh in the NFL with 101.0 scrimmage yards per game and 10 touchdowns.

Who is on the short list of players with a higher average of scrimmage yards than Robinson?

Cook, Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Kamara, Aaron Jones and Adams.

That’s it.

Even after accounting for a poor finish, Robinson is the obvious winner here.

Rookie Of The Year: RB James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Honourable Mentions: WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings; QB Justin Herbert, Chargers

Justin Jefferson finished his rookie year as a top-10 wide receiver while Justin Herbert ranked as a top-10 quarterback, so both deserve a ton of praise for what they were able to accomplish in their NFL debuts.

Still, Robinson was the fourth-highest scoring fantasy running back overall, behind only Kamara, Cook and Henry.

So while Jefferson and Herbert might actually both have the higher long-term ceilings, Robinson gets the nod as the 2020 Fantasy Rookie of the Year.