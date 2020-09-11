Well everyone, it’s here, the two best words in sports: Game 7.

For the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, Game 7 comes with a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line, and Vegas has given the Celtics a slight edge.

Boston enters Friday night’s contest as two-and-a-half point favourites to put an end to the Raptors season. But it’s a position where the Raptors are comfortable being.

The Raptors have been an underdog three times in this series, and have gone 2-1 in those games, while being just 1-2 as a favourite and 0-3 against the spread as one.

The Raptors moved to 3-2 all-time in Game 7s last season when they knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in this exact game, while the Celtics are 23-9 but just 3-2 since 2011.

The Raptors avoided falling down 0-3 in the series thanks to a miraculous shot from OG Anunoby and then avoided elimination in Game 6 with a gritty double overtime win. Does the team have enough left in the tank to extend their season once again?

The Total

The over / under for this Game 7 sits at 204.5.

The low number should come as no surprise as Game 6 was only the second time in this series we have seen both teams reach triple digits in the same game. Even Game 6 came with some help, as both teams were tied at 98 at the end of fourth quarter, and then double overtime was forced which brought the total drastically up to 247.

But this low total number isn’t just based on this series and its low-scoring ways. Recent history shows that Game 7’s don’t produce a lot of offence.

In fact, the last seven Game 7’s – including the Raps 92-90 win over Philly – have all gone under the number.

We have seen a lot of scoring in these bubble playoffs, but even that has been no expectation to the trend, as both Game 7’s we saw in the opening round both went well short of the number.

In the first round, the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets were scoring like crazy, Game 1 opened with a 135-125 win for Denver and both teams once again topped 120 points in Game 5. During the first six games, a team was held under 105 points just once when the Jazz held the Nuggets to 87 points in Game 3.

If there was ever a series that was going to go over the Game 7 total, it appeared that one was going to be it. And yet, Denver beat Utah 80-78 in Game 7 and fell a full 60 points short of the over.

As a Milwaukee Bucks fan, I have no dog in this fight. But I will tell Raptors and Celtics fans to expect a low-scoring game that should come down to the last few minutes of the fourth quarter.

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.