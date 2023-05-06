Days after American hip hop icon Snoop Dogg announced his interest in ownership of the Ottawa Senators, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reported Saturday that The Weeknd, a native Torontonian, has agreed to be a partner in the bid by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of the Harlo Capital Group to purchase the franchise.

“He’s going to be a great partner for Ottawa and the NHL,” a source close to The Weeknd told Garrioch. “The team he works with grew up in Ottawa, so they know the market really well, but he’s the largest musician planet right now. He has the most views, the most streams and he’s a hockey guy."

“He doesn’t like to be in the media very often so this really says something that he wants to be part of a bid. He wants to get this deal done, he wants to build something that will be great great in Ottawa and he’ll be a good fit. He’s got a lot of connections of worldwide.”

Fellow Canadian and actor Ryan Reynolds is also interested in purchasing the team and, along with the Remington Group, is preparing a bid of more than $1 billion to purchase the Senators and the Canadian Tire Centre, Garrioch reported earlier.

Garrioch also noted that final bids for the team are due on May 15.

The Senators announced last November – eight months after the passing of owner Eugene Melnyk – that the team was officially up for sale and that any new ownership would not be allowed to move the franchise out of the city.

Los Angeles-based magazine Sportico valued the Senators at $655 million last October, while NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly estimated last month the sale price will be more than $800 million and could eclipse $1 billion.