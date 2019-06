The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with Swedish forward David Gustaffson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

#NHLJets have agreed to terms with forward David Gustafsson on a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $925,000.



Gustafsson, 19, was drafted by the Jets in the second round (60th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.



Gustaffson has been with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League for the past two seasons. In 2018-19, the 19-year-old tallied two goals, and 10 assists in 36 games with HV71.

