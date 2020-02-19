Which Henry will we see in Montreal?

He has brought the World Cup and European title to France, the Champions League title to Barcelona and for one dream season, invincibility to Arsenal, now Thierry Henry will begin his quest to bring success to the Montreal Impact.

The 42-year-old takes charge of the Impact for the first time in a competitive match as they face Costa Rican powerhouse Deportivo Saprissa in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup in the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday.

Watch Deportivo Saprissa and Montreal Impact in the CONCACAF Champions League, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN5 and TSN Direct.

The Impact are no strangers to this competition, having advanced to the final of the 2015 tournament against Mexican side Club America.

After earning a first-leg draw at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the Impact were beaten 4-2 at Olympic Stadium to fall just short of claiming the trophy.

For Henry, this is his second shot at managing a team, after a less than successful spell on the touchline at Monaco saw him removed from the position after three months.

In the 20 games he took charge of the Ligue 1 team, Henry struggled to a record of four wins, five draws and 11 losses.

TSN soccer analyst Kristian Jack believes that Henry’s challenge in Montreal mirrors the one he faced in London with The Gunners.

“He comes to MLS as a manager, similar to how he arrived at Arsenal as a young player,” said Jack. “There are once again doubters, there is a lot to learn and a lot to prove. Thierry Henry has always thrived on a challenge, this may well be his biggest ever, but if he wants to be anywhere close to the level of coach as he was as a player, he knows he has to get this one right.”

If Henry is going to get things right in Montreal, he’ll have to do it without the Impact’s all-time leading scorer Ignacio Piatti, who left the team earlier this month to return to Argentine club San Lorenzo.

The 35-year-old contributed 78 goals in all competitions after joining the team in 2014.

The Impact will turn to the players that led them last season, including 2019 leading scorer Saphir Taider, who finished the year with nine markers and Orji Okwonkwo who found the net eight times.

Canadians Anthony Jackson-Hamel and Samuel Piette will also be counted on to play huge roles for the team.

While the Impact are just getting their season underway, Deportivo Saprissa is already well into their Primera Division schedule, Piette knows that gives the Costa Rican side an advantage the Impact have to overcome.

"They're a well-oiled machine and they know each other very well," said Piette. "They're also in better physical shape than we are. I'm not saying their players are more physical, but they're more match-ready than we are. That's what they have going for them. We know what to expect.”

Deportivo Saprissa are three-time winners, having captured the competition in 1993 over León, 1995 over Municipal and most recently in 2005 when they beat UNAM.

The Impact will host the return leg of the Round of 16 match at Olympic Stadium on February 26 and open their MLS schedule three days later at home against New England Revolution.