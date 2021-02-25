CF Montreal announced Thursday that Thierry Henry is stepping down as head coach, citing family reasons.

The move comes after multiple reports last week that the Arsenal icon had interviewed for the vacancy at Bournemouth. The Mirror's Darren Lewis added that the Championship side believed that Henry would accept the role.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to take this decision,” Henry said Thursday. “The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally. Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children. Unfortunately due to the ongoing restrictions and the fact that we will have to relocate to the US again for several months will be no different. The separation is too much of a strain for me and my kids. Therefore, it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London and leave CF Montréal. I would like to thank the fans, players and all the staff of this Club that have made me feel so welcome. I would also like to thank Kevin Gilmore, Olivier Renard and of course Joey and all of the Saputo family for giving me this wonderful opportunity. We had an impossible year together and to make the playoffs with this group of people is an experience that I will never forget. Thank you all for being there on this journey and I wish you all the success for the future.”

Henry, 43, had been at CFM since the fall of 2019 and has a 9-4-16 mark in Major League Soccer. Montreal was the World Cup winner's second ever coaching role, having been in charge of Monaco for 20 matches during the 2018-2019 season.

Thierry Henry renonce à ses fonctions d’entraîneur-chef pour des raisons familiales >>> https://t.co/s0wl9YAvVG@ThierryHenry is stepping down as head coach for family reasons >>> https://t.co/zvswN7HeEk#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/g2S6xHgPmG — CF Montréal (@clubdefootmtl) February 25, 2021

“Thierry's departure is unfortunate and premature because this was very promising, but he informed me of his desire to be back with his family because the situation was and remains very difficult for both him and his family,” Montreal's Sporting Director Olivier Renard said. “I want to thank him, first on a human level because he led the players by example last year by being away from his family, but also from a sporting level and for what we have built together since his arrival. We wanted to elevate this club and we are on the right track. The process of finding a new head coach is already underway and I will be looking for someone who is aligned with the philosophy we have implemented.”

Montreal is set to kick off its 2021 season on April 17.