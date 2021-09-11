The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-hander Thomas Hatch and list him as the starter in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu will get the start in Game 1.

Active as the 29th man on the roster for the twinbill, Hatch made his first and only appearance of the season on July 26 in Boston against the Red Sox, yielding three runs and seven hits in 3.2 innings.

The season before, Hatch pitched to a 2.73 ERA in 26.1 innings spread out over 17 appearances.

After dropping the first game of the series 6-3 Friday night, the Blue Jays enter play a half game back of the New York Yankees for the second American League wild card spot and one game back of the Red Sox for the first spot.