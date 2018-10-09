New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Washington cornerback Josh Norman carried their Monday Night Football feud off the field and onto Twitter in a back-and-forth that lasted into Tuesday morning.

The feud started when Thomas responded to a Washington Post reporter’s tweet that quoted Norman after the game saying, “That guy -- to speak on him, I will not waste my breath. I'm sorry. I will not. He's not worthy of it. He never will be worthy of it."

Thomas responded with "made that boy check out after the first half," in reference to Norman’s brief benching in the second half of the Saints’ 43-19 win over Washington.

Norman responded with a since deleted tweet – he deleted all his tweets from the exchange – accusing Thomas of “clout chasing."

I made that boy check out after the first half. 🙂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 9, 2018

You my son, go to bed son. I was punking you all night give me a break. @ your coach so he can put your so called tough guy self in timeout again 😭😭 https://t.co/RmBOr8Gi6Y — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 9, 2018

And got you still crying to the media in your cheap ahh suit and in my mentions crying. You 30 yrs old dude 🤦🏾‍♂️. Life comes at you fast 😭 https://t.co/xG31AH093I — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 9, 2018