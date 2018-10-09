2h ago
Thomas, Norman get into Twitter battle after Monday Nighter
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Redskins 19, Saints 43
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Washington cornerback Josh Norman carried their Monday Night Football feud off the field and onto Twitter in a back-and-forth that lasted into Tuesday morning.
The feud started when Thomas responded to a Washington Post reporter’s tweet that quoted Norman after the game saying, “That guy -- to speak on him, I will not waste my breath. I'm sorry. I will not. He's not worthy of it. He never will be worthy of it."
Thomas responded with "made that boy check out after the first half," in reference to Norman’s brief benching in the second half of the Saints’ 43-19 win over Washington.
Norman responded with a since deleted tweet – he deleted all his tweets from the exchange – accusing Thomas of “clout chasing."