VANCOUVER — Isiah Thomas figured the Raptors might face an uphill battle selling pro basketball to Canada.

Watching an hour of Canadian all-sports T.V. confirmed it for him.

The 57-year-old, who was the executive vice-president of the expansion Raptors from 1994-'98, hosted Saturday morning's opening of the Steve Nash Family Court in Vancouver and spoke about the Raptors' roller-coaster early days.

"I remember knocking on doors trying to get on radio stations to talk about basketball," Thomas said. "And I remember sitting in the hotel and I was watching television, it was TSN. They started off with the Blue Jays, then they had the Argonauts, then they did some stuff over in the States with the colleges, then they did some swimming, then they did curling, then they went back to hockey, and then at the end of the show they talked about the NBA.

"I said 'Man, we've got a long way to go,'" he added with a chuckle.

The court unveiling, on the Pacific National Exhibition grounds, was held in conjunction with the NBA Canada Series that saw the Raptors open the pre-season later Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

Nash wasn't at the court unveiling due to illness.

Thomas has marvelled at the growth of the game north of the border since his stint in Toronto.

"Right now when you talk about sports in Canada, you're talking hockey and you're talking basketball," said the 12-time NBA all-star. "Those of us who love the sport, it gives us great privilege and honour to be mentioned in the same breath with hockey. When kids talk about playing a sport, now they choose between hockey and basketball, and that's a great sign."

Saturday's game sold out in about 20 minutes, but it's obvious some Vancouver basketball fans are still stinging from the departure of the Grizzlies Memphis in Memphis in 2001.

Thomas was asked why the Raptors survived in Canada and the Grizzlies didn't.

"In Toronto we were probably a little more patient, in the understanding that there will be ownership changes, in any startup there's going to be ups and downs," he said. "Had (Vancouver) rode that bad timeout I think for just another 12 months, in my opinion I think the Grizzlies would be here."

"There was a thirst and a hunger here in Canada in a territory that really hadn't experienced what we knew that basketball could accomplish and do. And the patience that has been shown has really paid off."

The Raptors' game versus Portland marked their fourth in Vancouver, and their game Oct. 10 in Montreal versus Brooklyn will mark their fifth game in the Quebec city.

According to NBA Canada, Canadian viewership of the 2018 NBA Playoffs was up 46 per cent over the previous season. There were 11 Canadians on opening-night rosters for the 2017-18 NBA season.