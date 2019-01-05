DULUTH, Ga. — Lyle Thompson had two goals and two assists as the Georgia Swarm downed the Vancouver Warriors 10-8 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League play.

Miles Thompson and Brendan Bomberry had a hat trick each, while Jordan MacIntosh and Zed Williams added singles to round out the scoring for the Swarm (3-0).

Jordan McBride and Keegan Bal had three goals apiece to pace the Warriors (1-3), while Logan Schuss and Justin Salt added singles.

Mike Poulin made 32 saves in the victory for Georgia. Aaron Bold stopped 37 shots in a losing effort for Vancouver.

Both teams were 1 for 3 on the power play.