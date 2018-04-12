Veteran San Jose Sharks centre Joe Thornton will miss Thursday's Game 1 against the Anaheim Ducks with a right knee injury, but said there is chance he could be back in the lineup for Saturday's Game 2.

The 38-year-old participated in full practice with his team on Wednesday.

"I think so," Thornton told NHL.com. "I hope so. I just don't know when, but I'm hoping to get in at some point."

Thornton has been out since Jan. 23 with a right knee injury that forced him to undergo surgery two days later.

The London native said he's not going to rush himself back into the lineup until he knows the knee is ready. Thornton played part of last season's playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers with torn ligaments in his left knee.

"I don't want to come in and not feel great and come out of the lineup," Thornton said. "If I'm going to go into the lineup I've got to know I'm prepared to play 28 games. That's my mindset. I can't come in and look at the trainers and say midway through the second [period], 'I can't go any longer.' When I go in the lineup I've got to stick in the lineup and play well and help out this team."

Thornton has 13 goals and 23 assists over 47 games with the Sharks this season, his 21st in the NHL.