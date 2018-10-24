Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. BLAKE GRIFFIN (Pistons): What a tremendous effort on his part last night, basically carrying his team to the overtime upset of the Sixers. What an evening! Griffin had 50 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Griffin has always had terrific talent. He’s a great finisher at the rim and has a nice shooting stroke. Clearly he’s the feature guy in Detroit and needs to be. A game like this will have opponents loading up their game plans even more to shut him down. Detroit is off to a sound 3-0 start, but Griffin is going to need a lot more help around him on a consistent basis for this team to push for a playoff spot. He’s certainly doing his part early this season.

2. ELFRID PAYTON (Pelicans): I like how he’s fitting in so far in New Orleans. He never realized his full potential in Orlando, but seems to have settled down with the Pelicans and knows his role as a point guard. His numbers are good: 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting 54.8 per cent from the field. He’s got the size, quickness and ability to be a good player. Now he’s actually on a team with sound teammates who experienced some success last season. That allows him to be a secondary piece who can focus on making solid complimentary plays to fill in the blanks. He’s doing it so far.

3. KYLE KUZMA (Lakers): He continues to intrigue me with his game. Kuzma is an explosive player with a tremendous motor. He played an awesome game (37 points and eight rebounds) on Monday night in a loss to the Spurs. Playing on a team with LeBron James and two other outstanding facilitators in Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo should provide him with a lot of quality scoring chances. He’s relentless in his rim attacks and gaining confidence in his overall game.

4. NIKOLA JOKIC (Nuggets): I pointed this out last season and I’ll do it again: If you have some time on your hands, make sure you watch this guy play. He’s a fabulous big man who can post, face up, rebound and pass it like few others. He’s highly efficient and has big-time skills. Jokic is one of the hidden gems of the league. Major networks, sites and publications spend an incredible amount of their attention on the same few NBA narratives (LeBron, Warriors, LeBron, Warriors) when this is a guy truly worth checking out. He’s averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and seven assists, while shooting 61 per cent from the field, 50 per cent from three-point range and 82 per cent on free throws.

5. MARKIEFF MORRIS (Wizards): A good shooting, versatile big man who had a huge impact in a great overtime win at Portland on Monday night with 28 points and nine rebounds. He shot 6-for-10 from three-point range and the Blazers had no solutions for him. If I’m coach Scott Brooks, I’m playing him more and more at the five spot and adding more skill to my lineup. He needs to be on the floor more, not less.