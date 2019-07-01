Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN Basketball Analyst Jack Armstrong returns with his five quick thoughts on NBA Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Al Horford, and D'Angelo Russell.

1. NBA FREE AGENCY: Happy Canada Day! How crazy was Sunday? The NBA moves the start of free agency up six hours to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday June 30 and an amazing flurry of activity takes place that has everyone scrambling and reacting to an unprecedented level of transactions. Wow. There is a lot of money being thrown around. Needless to say, for that to be happening business must be good in the NBA.

2. KAWHI LEONARD (Raptors): Will be thorough evaluating his options and make his decision based upon what he feels is best for his short and long-term plans. Leonard is the biggest remaining name available left on the board. If he stays in Toronto, the Raptors have an opportunity to contend for a trip back to the NBA Finals. Both L.A. teams (Lakers and Clippers) are desperately trying to make their case as well. Looking at the sparse remaining players left on the market less than 24 hours into the process (next biggest name is DeMarcus Cousins who still isn’t 100 per cent healthy), it’s clear his signing will be the tipping point in both conferences. Clearly, he wields the power to impact lots of decisions on all levels.

3. JAMAL MURRAY (Nuggets): The Canadian guard has a five-year $170 million deal to stay in Denver. The Nuggets have decided to lock up their long-term assets and I couldn’t agree more with this move. He’s a super talented guy who continues to improve due to his fabulous work ethic. Great day for one of the true rising stars in the Canada Basketball landscape.

4. AL HORFORD (Sixers): Great pickup for Philly. The guy is a consummate pro and still has plenty left at age 33. Will be a tremendous guy for their young squad and help the developing Joel Embiid in their frontcourt. Adding Josh Richardson in the proposed Jimmy Butler sign and trade with Miami will help them as well. The 76ers just got more polished as a team.

5. D’ANGELO RUSSELL (Warriors): Who saw this one coming? It’s an interesting transaction with Golden State already having tons of money committed to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and now Russell in the backcourt. Russell made major strides this season in Brooklyn and it paid off handsomely for him. He’s a high-energy, scoring-minded guard who keeps coming at you. I’m not sure how the Warriors will deal with his and Curry’s defensive liabilities, but they’ll surely be fun to watch on the other end.