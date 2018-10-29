Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. TYRONN LUE: It's a strange firing after an 0-6 start for the coach that took the Cleveland Cavaliers to three straight NBA Finals and won a title. I understand that LeBron James had lots to do with his success, as well as the team's, but I always thought he did a solid job. If he wants to coach again, I’m sure he’ll have offers in the future. Owner Dan Gilbert needs to figure out the direction he wants to take this. In my opinion, he should be a seller and try to add assets. This team as currently constructed isn’t heading in the right direction of the playoffs.

2. LUKA DONCIC (Mavericks): I was super impressed watching him in person for the first time on Friday night in Toronto. He's having a very nice rookie year averaging 18.7 points, 6.2 boards and 4.0 assists a night. Even though he’s only 19-years-old, he carries himself in a very focused and mature manner. Doncic is a big strong kid who doesn’t back down from contact with a nice shooting stroke and sound understanding of the game. He's going to be a good one.

3. RICK PITINO: I found it quite interesting and coincidental that when Ty Lue gets whacked in Cleveland for not playing young players enough, Pitino - the former Louisville head coach - is quoted saying he’d love to coach again in the NBA (having formerly coached the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics) with a "young team." Actually, it makes sense to me. He’s a Hall of Fame coach with a record of on-court accomplishment, who, in my opinion, would do an excellent job in a developmental situation. This is pro sports. What went on at Louisville is one thing, whereas the ability a guy has to help your franchise succeed is another. There are many examples of people being given opportunities to turn it around with a lot fewer qualifications than Pitino has. He can develop, teach and coach and, if you study his career in turnaround scenarios, those are the times he’s at his best.

4. SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER (Clippers): The young Canadian is opening some eyes on the West Coast with his poise and smooth game. Gilgeous-Alexander is off to a nice start in his rookie year averaging 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists a night. He's shooting the ball well (.487/.600/.867) and generally making the right plays in front of him. I love his temperament and presence.

5. SCOTT BROOKS (Wizards): This team is a mess right now at 1-5 with chemistry issues and no answer at the 5 spot with Dwight Howard being out of the lineup. The bottom line is, in situations like these, the coach takes a ton of blame. The way I see it, it’s not the coach - it’s the roster. It’s time for general manager Ernie Grunfeld to do something bold and move some pieces here. They’re just spinning their wheels trying and to build around the edges. You need to look at John Wall - is he truly committed to be a great point guard and get himself in the type of physical condition, along with skill improvement, to lead you? Wall has a hefty contract and one for which I’m not sure lots of folks would be clamouring to trade. It’s always something with this team. When that’s the case, you need to look at the root causes of who creates that "something" consistently.