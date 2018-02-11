Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. CJ MILES (Raptors): He’s been excellent the last three games with 13 made 3’s. Miles finally looks comfortable and healthy. He meshes so well with the second unit because of the high level of awareness and smarts to his game. He’s definitely someone that will have to play fourth-quarter minutes when playoff time rolls around. Miles keeps the floor spaced out, which will benefit the execution of the offensive scheme.

2. DWANE CASEY (Raptors): Congrats on win No. 300 as Toronto’s head coach! Casey’s feat is well earned and well deserved. He’s so steady and consistent on a daily basis. An outstanding basketball man who more importantly is a class act. I have respect for him both on and off the court. He’s done a terrific job over the years.

3. FRANK KAMINSKY (Hornets): He’s struggling with his consistency, shooting the ball from deep (32 per cent). Kaminsky was drafted to be a high-level stretch-four and a guy who would be capable of shooting low 40’s from distance. This hasn’t happened yet with any degree of consistency. He looks like a guy who’s a bit hesitant right now. Confidence is a fragile thing … he’s got to stick with it.

4. MARCO BELINELLI (76ers): Reports indicate that he’s going to sign with the 76ers. Excellent move by general manager Bryan Colangelo, who traded for him in Toronto many years back. Belinelli will be an excellent fit for them with his ability to shoot as well as pass. He knows how to play, and is a tough competitor that will give the Philadelphia a polished veteran option off the bench. He’s a sensible pickup. By the way, if the season ended on Sunday, the Raptors would face the 76ers in a one-seed versus eighth matchup in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

5. JOE JOHNSON (Rockets): I like this fit for Houston. Johnson can play as a small-ball four at times and he’s strong/tough. Mike D’Antoni is a brilliant offensive coach, and I’m sure he’ll figure out imaginative ways to tap into what Johnson’s still got left in the tank.