Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. DERRICK ROSE (Timberwolves): What an amazing performance on Wednesday night in an upset win at Utah, notching a career-high 50 points against a very good defensive team. He’s had his share of health issues that have held back many of his brilliant talents that we saw back in his early days in Chicago, but last night you could turn back the clock watching him. He’s been a steady backup for Tom Thibodeau and, with Jimmy Butler out of the lineup, they really needed some scoring pop in the backcourt. They got it last night!

2. J.J. BAREA (Mavericks): I admire his consistency, toughness and leadership coming off the bench in Dallas. Once again, Barea is having a nice year with 8.0 points and 6.4 assists a night. He runs the second unit effectively and takes care of the ball. Barea's a feisty competitor who's carved out a sound career.

3. DeMAR DeROZAN (Spurs): DeRozan is one of my all-time favourite Raptors who carried himself with class and always put the work in to continue to improve yearly. He’s doing it again in his new home. His numbers are very good (27.9 PPG on .521 shooting, 7.3 APG and 5.7 RPG ), but more importantly, I’m seeing a guy who is calmly seeing and playing the game at an even higher level of awareness than he ever has before. As outstanding players get older, the game slows down for them and they become even more efficient at picking their spots. I’m impressed with the purpose with which he's playing.

4. JaVALE McGEE (Lakers): It's been an up-and-down start for their team this season, but McGee's been pretty consistent doing what he does best. He is a really good rim protector, leading the league in blocking with 3.3 a night and only takes the shots he can make, shooting at .632. To get 15.5 points and 7.5 boards from him nightly is about as good as you can get and you’ll take it from a guy who has been spotty at times in his career.

5. DOMANTAS SABONIS (Pacers): He had a career-high against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night with 30 points to go along with nine boards. As you reflect back on his time at Gonzaga, you can see a guy who is blossoming as a pro now. I’m sure some folks would hit the reset button on his draft night (he was taken 11th overall) based upon how Sabonis shaping up as a player. He’s relentless with a high motor and lots of pop in his game and is quietly averaging 14.4 points on .707 shooting and 9.6 boards a night. Once an afterthought in the Paul George trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sabonis has made that transaction turn out quite well for their franchise along with Victor Oladipo - a win-win trade for both clubs