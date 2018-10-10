Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN Basketball Analyst Jack Armstrong shares his thoughts on the Rockets firing even more threes this season, the latest Jimmy Butler trade talk and Igor Kokoskov’s tough task in Phoenix.

1. ROCKETS: Houston made 28 threes in a preseason game on Tuesday night. Coach Mike D’Antoni has said he wants his team to shoot even more of them this season. Some teams don’t even attempt 28 of them in game, let alone make 28 of them! Wow. The man has been an offensive trendsetter in the league since his days in Phoenix and continues to push the envelope on how today’s game is being played.

2. TILMAN FERTITTA (Rockets owner): I read his comments about the fact that they’d love Jimmy Butler but the Timberwolves are being unreasonable in their trade demands for a guy who wants out and will be out the door come the spring at the latest. I get all that. Unfortunately you can’t allow yourself to be quoted saying it. That’s tampering. I’m sure a fine is coming.

3. IGOR KOKOSKOV (Suns): Its tough enough being in charge of a very young team in your first stint as an NBA head coach. It’s even tougher when you hear that your GM (Ryan McDonough) is fired before you even play a real game and you’re already the sixth coach this decade in Phoenix. Some jobs are just a lot harder and more dysfunctional than others. This is one of the tougher scenarios to be in. The constant is owner Robert Sarver. It’s time he looks in the mirror and realizes that he’s doing a poor job and needs to change his ways. He’s got a respected new coach who was a good hire. Don’t mess it up.

4. JRUE HOLIDAY (Pelicans): The Raptors play in New Orleans Thursday night. It’s nice to see Holiday healthy and back in action for the Pelicans. He’s an outstanding two-way guard who compliments the thrilling talent of star Anthony Davis beautifully. They’re a really good combo. This is a fun team to watch. Hopefully fans there realize they have a good basketball team to watch along with their beloved NFL Saints. I really wonder about the long-term viability of this franchise if they don’t finally get on board with this group. They lost the Jazz to Utah in the 70s and, despite being propped up by the state of Louisiana and loyalty of the NBA, the fans have to show their support when they have an opportunity to have sustained on-court success with this current lineup.

5. KLAY THOMPSON (Warriors): There will be some chatter about his pending free agency this season, but not the kind of noise you’ll hear about other guys. Thompson is understated, professional and incredibly productive on both ends of the court. I love his approach. He’s one of the terrific players in our game today, yet he lets his game do the talking. It’s speaks positive volumes.