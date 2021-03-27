Three Canadian skiers in top 10 at slopestyle World Cup event

SILVAPLANA, Switzerland — American Colby Stevenson won gold while three Canadian skiers finished in the top-10 in the men's event at a World Cup slopestyle event Saturday.

Stevenson topped the podium with 96.75 points, followed by Ferdinand Dahl of Norway (93) and Alexander Hall of the United States (92.25).

Max Moffatt of Guelph, Ont., was the top Canadian in fifth place with a score of 90.5. Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., (89) was sixth and Mark Hendrickson of Calgary (86.25) was 10th.

In the women's event, Tess Ledeux of France (88.75) won gold, followed by Sarah Hoefflin (86.5) and Mathilde Gremaud (83.75), both of Switzerland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.