Three Canadians in action Monday at French Open on TSN

Canadians are off to a 1-0 start at the 2020 French Open and on Monday, three more will begin their quests for the Grand Slam title in Paris.

No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to be the first Canadian on the court on Day 2 of the tournament as he will face Yoshihito Nishioka at 5am et/2am pt on TSN4 and TSN Direct.

The 20-year-old had a decent run into the fourth round of the US Open earlier this month, a personal best at a Grand Slam, before he was eliminated in straight sets by Dominic Thiem.

Auger-Aliassime will be making his main draw debut at Roland Garros on Monday against an opponent he has faced one previous time.

The pair met at Indian Wells in 2019 with Nishioka earning a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 victory.

Steven Diez won his way into the French Open tournament as a qualifier and will see his first action against American Mackenzie McDonald at approximately 6:30am et/3:30am pt on TSN1.

Diez defeated Enzo Couacaud in straight sets last Thursday to confirm his place at Roland Garros. He will be making his Grand Slam tournament debut.

The players have never met on the ATP tour.

The third Canadian scheduled to play on Monday is Leylah Annie Fernandez, who will begin her tournament against No. 31 Magda Linette at approximately 11:30am et/ 8:30am pt on TSN4.

The 18-year-old captured the junior girls title at the French Open in 2019 before turning pro.

She made her Grand Slam debut at the 2020 US Open and won her opening match against Vera Zvonareva before falling to No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Genie Bouchard was the first Canadian to appear in singles competition at the 2020 French Open, advancing to the second round of the tournament with a victory in straight sets over Anna Kalinskaya on Monday.

TSN’s full broadcast schedule for Day 2 of the 2020 French Open can be found here.