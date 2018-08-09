Three fights have been added to the highly anticipated UFC 229 card in Las Vegas, Sergio Pettis will face Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout, Michelle Waterson will take on Felice Herrig in a strawweight fight and Ovince Saint Preux will battle Dominick Reyes in the light heavyweight division.

Pettis last fought in June when he earned a split decision victory over Joseph Benavidez at UFC 225 in Chicago. Prior to that, he dropped a unanimous decision to Henry Cejudo at UFC 218 bringing to an end a four-fight winning streak.

Formiga is on a two-fight winning streak with victories over Ulka Sasaki at Fight Night Saitama and Ben Nguyen at UFC 221, both by rear-naked choke submission.

Waterson broke a two-fight losing streak in her last bout with a split decision victory over Cortney Casey at Fight Night Glendale in April. Heading into that fight she had consecutive losses at the hands of Tecia Torres and Rose Namajunas.

For Herrig it was a loss her last time in the Octagon, a split decision set back to Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 223. She built her four-fight streak with victories over Cortney Casey, Justine Kish, Alexa Grasso and Kailin Curran.

Saint Preux got back in the win column at Fight Night Singapore with a straight armbar submission victory over Tyson Pedro. Prior to that fight he was submitted by Ilir Latifi in Orlando. The 35-year-old is a former interim title contender, he fell in that bout to Jon Jones at UFC 197.

Reyes is a perfect 9-0 in his MMA career, including 3-0 since joining the UFC. He holds first-round victories over Joachim Christensen (TKO), Jeremy Kimball (rear-naked choke) and Jared Cannonier (TKO) since joining the promotion.

The 28-year-old has earned a stoppage in eight of his nine professional victories.

UFC 229 will be headlined by Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC as he challenges Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.