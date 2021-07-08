Confetti will fall and trophies will rise as Canada’s Sports Leader is primed for a championship-packed weekend on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11. Champions Live Here as the network’s weekend lineup includes the culminations of UEFA EURO 2020, WIMBLEDON, and COPA AMERICA, along with live action from across the world of sports.

Canadians can tune in to watch history unfold on the pitch, the court, the track, or the Octagon® as TSN delivers an unrivalled range of live sports programming, complete with extensive highlights, analysis, bonus streams, and pre- and post-game coverage. TSN’s Champions Live Here Weekend schedule includes:

Saturday, July 10

WIMBLEDON (beginning at 8 a.m. ET)

BREAKFAST AT WIMBLEDON preview coverage kicks off the weekend at 8 a.m. ET as tennis fans have all eyes on London’s iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The Ladies’ Championship begins at 9 a.m. ET, with World No. 1 player Ashleigh Barty taking on former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. The match is followed by the Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Doubles Championships, beginning at 12 noon ET.

COPA AMERICA FINAL (beginning at 7 p.m. ET)

The matchup football fans were hoping for hits the pitch at the Maracanã Stadium in Río de Janeiro, as Argentina legend Lionel Messi looks to win his first major international trophy. Argentina face Messi’s former teammate Neymar and host Brazil in the COPA AMERICA FINAL.

Sunday, July 11

WIMBLEDON (beginning at 8 a.m. ET)

Following BREAKFAST AT WIMBLEDON preview coverage, England’s prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournament concludes with the Gentlemen’s Championship at 9 a.m. ET. Who will make this year’s final? In semifinal action on Friday, July 9 on TSN, Canada’s Denis Shapovalov takes on Novak Djokovic, while first-time semifinalists Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz square off. The Gentlemen’s Championship is followed by the Mixed Doubles Championship at 1 p.m. ET.

UEFA EURO 2020 FINAL (beginning at 2 p.m. ET)

Across town from the grass courts of WIMBLEDON, the UEFA EURO 2020 FINAL touches down at London’s famed Wembley Stadium in what is sure to be an unforgettable match. With history in the making, hometown favourite Harry Kane and England take on veteran captain Giorgio Chiellini and Italy, with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV.

In a special collaboration with TLN Media Group, operator of Canada's leading multicultural tv channels TLN TV, Univision Canada and Mediaset Italia, Canada’s Sports Leader delivers an Italian-language feed of the UEFA EURO 2020 FINAL, exclusively on TSN Digital platforms, led by TLN Media Group commentator Antonio Giorgi.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can access the Italian-language feed through TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Additional Weekend Programming on TSN

Golf fans have their own championship event this weekend as the SENIOR US OPEN Final Round goes Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m. ET on TSN2. As well, the PGA Tour’s JOHN DEERE CLASSIC is live Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV2.

TSN is home to UFC 264 PRELIMS action, starting the sport’s much-anticipated event featuring Condit vs. Griffin, Price vs. Pereira, Hall vs. Topuria, and Giles vs. Du Plessis, beginning Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 2021 ESPY AWARDS, recognizing individual and team athletic achievements and other notable sports performances, airs Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN, live from New York City.

The ABB NEW YORK CITY E-PRIX races through the Brooklyn Street Circuit on Sunday, July 11 at 11:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR’s 2021 QUAKER STATE 400 revs up on Sunday, July 11 at 3 p.m. ET, live from the Atlanta Motor Speedway