Webster on positive COVID-19 tests: 'We're comfortable the three cases were isolated'

Three members of the Toronto Raptors organization have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.

All three are currently self-isolating.

The organization noted that follow-up testing and contact testing has revealed no spread to other members.

The Raptors arrived in Tampa Bay, Fla., last week for training camp as they prepare to start an unprecedented 2020-21 season away from their home arena in Toronto due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Toronto begins its preseason schedule on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets with their first game of the regular season happening on Dec. 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans.