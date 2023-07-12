The Canadian Football League announced Wednesday that three players were fined for their actions in the Week 5 contest between the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Roughriders defensive back Deontai Williams, Elks DB Dwayne Thompson II and Elks defensive lineman Kony Ealy were punished. The amounts of the fines were not disclosed, as per league policy.

Williams was fined for a high hit on Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius.

Thompson II was fined for a high hit on Roughriders wide receiver Tevin Jones, and Ealy was fined for striking Roughriders defensive lineman Micah Johnson.

Ealy was involved in a fight near the end of the fourth quarter, for which he received a 15-yard penalty.

Saskatchewan won the game 12-11, when they scored nine points in the final 1:04 of the game to drop the Elks to 0-5 on the season.

The Elks return to action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 6, while the Roughriders are scheduled to play the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday.